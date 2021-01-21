Developers reapply for Maroon Solar power plant in southern Culpeper

The change to 300 acres of solar plant development per year was to align with the county’s policy limiting projects to 300 acres, he said.

“It’s a huge change for us,” Stoner said. “It makes the project somewhat less efficient to construct but we are willing to do that both because it gets us closer to the intent of the policy, and because we are hoping that helps address some of the concerns about erosion and sediment control.”

Moving the substation off of Raccoon Ford Road, several thousand feet from the project boundary with no visibility will also negate the need for construction traffic on that part of the road, he said. The resubmittal also includes 1,000-feet separation from the solar project to adjoining properties, he added.

The relocated substation is two-thirds of a mile from the nearest home, Iannone said, noting his previous work on more than 100 Strata Solar projects.

“There’s never been one this isolated,” he said. “It’s just extraordinary isolated. We just try to stress how while this is a large utility-scale solar project there isn’t going to be any off-site visibility.”