Developers resubmit rezoning ask for Wilderness Crossing project in Locust Grove

A rezoning application for the proposed 2,618-acre mixed-use Wilderness Crossing development in Locust Grove was resubmitted July 21 after the first application expired.

The first Wilderness Crossing rezoning application was filed by KEG Associates III (represented by local businessman Kenny Dotson and attorney Charles B. Payne Jr.) in March of 2021. It requested a rezoning of 20 parcels from a mix of Agricultural, Residential, Commercial and Industrial to Planned Development—Mixed Use.

The total timeframe for the project was approximately 30 years and would be broken up into phases, including up to 4,750 residential units, commercial retail, financial institutions, offices, hotel, medical or assisted living facilities, and/or light industrial.

It was the first major planned mixed-use development project proposed under the Greater Wilderness Area Plan, planned to sit north of Route 3, west of the Route 20 intersection, wrapping around the Locust Grove Post Office and behind Locust Grove Shopping Center across from Lake of theWoods.

It would stretch from the Spotsylvania County line, along the Rapidan River to the north and east, stopping short of the Wilderness Shores development. Plans submitted for construction within the Greater Wilderness Area Plan are subject to a higher standard of design and specific aesthetic than other county developments. Proposed projects are subject to a more rigorous application review and public scrutiny than other rezonings.

In the first go-round, an initial concern from the planning commission was the project did not reflect the intent of the area’s plan and instead might look more reminiscent of Northern Virginia development.

Planning commission members also questioned the economic impact of the proposed development, saying that the impact of additional school-aged children resulting from an influx of residential units could cost the county more money than the added residential tax revenue would generate.

Another concern was added traffic the mixed-use development would create on Route 3. Furthermore, the proposed site for the mixed-use development has five dormant gold mines on it, which would likely need to be addressed prior to any construction. According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the defunct gold mines have residual impacts on the waterways and wetlands in the area, with some containing mercury—used in the mines to extract gold from rocks. There remain open mine shafts on the property.

Ultimately, the application reached its expiration date before all issues could be resolved. Orange County Interim Planning and Development Services Director David Smitherman said the second Wilderness Crossing rezoning application will be treated as a brand-new application, thus the applicants will start from ground zero—with various town hall meetings and public hearings to come.