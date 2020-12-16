DHL Supply Chain to create 577 jobs with Stafford County distribution center project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company provides industrial supply chain management, warehousing, transportation, and value-added logistics services. The Real Estate Solutions generates, invests in and develops turnkey warehousing solutions for customers.

“We are excited that DHL Supply Chain is making this major investment in Stafford County, bringing nearly 600 new jobs to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia’s logistics infrastructure provides an ideal location for companies to get products into the hands of their customers quickly, and we are confident DHL’s state-of-the-art distribution center off Interstate 95 will thrive.”

DHL Supply Chain Head of Real Estate Americas Carl DeLuca said Virginia has strong transport links catering to all modes of transport, a high-quality workforce and an above-average level of GDP per capita, contributing to an attractive investment environment.

“We are excited to build on the company’s presence in this market, and are grateful to Governor Northam and his team, as well as the local authority of Stafford County, for the support they have provided on this project,” he said.