DHL Supply Chain to create 577 jobs with Stafford County distribution center project

A global leader in contract logistics will invest $72 million to establish a state-of-the-art distribution operation at Venture Business Park in Stafford County, creating 577 new jobs.
DHL Supply Chain will build a 500,000-square-foot high-bay facility with highly mechanized equipment for material handling as part of its Real Estate Solutions unit serving the Mid-Atlantic. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, according to a news release on Tuesday from Gov. Ralph Northam.
“This significant investment comes at a critical time when we are focused on rebuilding our economy and getting Virginians back to work,” he said in a statement. “The ongoing pandemic has underscored the value of supply chain management and delivery services during times of crisis. With our central East Coast location and advanced transportation infrastructure, our Commonwealth offers unparalleled advantages for businesses, and we are proud to support the company’s new high-tech operation in Stafford Country.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County to secure the project for which Northam approved a $1.7 million grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund.
The DHL Supply Chain North American business is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio. The company employs approximately 36,000 associates in the U.S. and is a subsidiary of Germany-based parent company Deutsche Post DHL Group.
Support Local Journalism
The company provides industrial supply chain management, warehousing, transportation, and value-added logistics services. The Real Estate Solutions generates, invests in and develops turnkey warehousing solutions for customers.
“We are excited that DHL Supply Chain is making this major investment in Stafford County, bringing nearly 600 new jobs to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia’s logistics infrastructure provides an ideal location for companies to get products into the hands of their customers quickly, and we are confident DHL’s state-of-the-art distribution center off Interstate 95 will thrive.”
DHL Supply Chain Head of Real Estate Americas Carl DeLuca said Virginia has strong transport links catering to all modes of transport, a high-quality workforce and an above-average level of GDP per capita, contributing to an attractive investment environment.
“We are excited to build on the company’s presence in this market, and are grateful to Governor Northam and his team, as well as the local authority of Stafford County, for the support they have provided on this project,” he said.
In addition to the state grant, the company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“On behalf of our entire Board, we are eager and excited to have DHL invest in Stafford, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with them in our community,” said Meg Bohmke, Chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.