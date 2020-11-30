Discussion continues about high-density Laurel Park rezoning request

Laurel Park will generate benefits to the town worth $2.3 million, he said, including major improvements to Laurel Street and Orange Road, which will get left turn lanes at the development’s primary access point. Cash proffers, as each home is built, will also be paid to offset financial impacts of the development to public services such as schools, PD and fire and rescue.

Treptow told the committee that the 310 new homes and associated vehicles would not overwhelm Orange Road, located in proximity to the Route 29 interchange. Currently highly rated for level of service, with 7,400 vehicle trips per day, the major connector will remain highly rated once Laurel Park is built, he said.

Treptow said he was aware of apparent severe parking issues in Highpoint, specifically work trailers and other work vehicles occupying multiple spaces.

Councilman Keith Price asked where would the trailers would park in the new development. He said residents depend on such vehicles to make a living.

Treptow said parking in Laurel Park would be ample with its 1,466 spaces – three spots per townhome and more for single family houses, on-street marked parking and various parking lots located around the new neighborhood.

