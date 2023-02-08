Dog Krazy brought its popular Smooch the Pooch fundraiser back to its downtown location this weekend after a 3-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

Visitors to the store’s downtown Fredericksburg location on Saturday could pay $1 to get sloppy kisses from area dogs, with all proceeds going to the Old Dominion Humane Society.

Store owner Nancy Guinn started the fundraiser 16 years ago. Her husband, Chris, made the dog-sized kissing booth, which was brought out each year to raise money for different local rescue organizations.

The kissing booth had to shut down for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic but it finally returned, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Eight Dog Krazy customers volunteered their dogs to man the booth and give kisses to anyone willing to donate $1—or a doggy treat.

“This is one of my favorite days,” said Jamie Stegle, manager of the William Street store.

She said some patrons of the booth had been shopping in the store, but some came in just for doggy kisses.

Over a one-hour time span on Saturday, French bulldogs Napoleon and Wellington, Olde English Bulldogge Dodo, and Murphy, a 3-month old, rescued pug/French bulldog mix, were on hand to slobber on people for a good cause.

Dodo is Dog Krazy’s resident treat-tester, Stegle said. Murphy is new to the Dog Krazy family and was so excited to be there that he tore a hole in his festive Valentine’s Day-themed outfit.

Stegle said the fundraiser typically garners several hundred dollars for the chosen charity.

“Our customer base here is beautiful,” she said.

The Guinns opened Dog Krazy in 2006 and now own seven locations in the Fredericksburg area and in Richmond.

In 2021, the Guinns gifted the Leesburg Dog Krazy location to a longtime employee.