Doll presents free Business Opportunity Workshop at Elevate Culpeper

Kiley Doll

Kiley Doll, founder and CEO of KileyCo, is a serial entrepreneur and business coach based in downtown Culpeper.

Downtown Culpeper entrepreneur and business coach Kiley Doll recently launched a free Business Opportunity Workshop to boost fellow entrepreneurs by increasing their chances for success.

"The purpose is to help people see there are other things they can do even if they do not have the formal training or experience," said Doll, founder and CEO of Kiley Co., business coaching and digital marketing firm.

"My goal is to show them how they can get out of the 'poverty or just getting by' cycle and mindset and start their own business," added the local community leader, a self-described 'serial entrepreneur' who also calls herself the 'Bootstrapping Queen.'

The new Business Opportunity Workshop will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month at Elevate Co-Working Space, 107B E. Davis St. in Culpeper. The next one will be held on March 31.

Attendees will learn how to minimize upfront costs for starting a business, effective business marketing, communication with clients and how to become financially independent, according to Doll. 

"You don't need years of expensive schooling or experience to be a success," according to the workshop flyer. "You just need a push in the right direction!"

Questions? Contact 520/440-5384 or kiley@kileyco.biz and at kileyco.biz.

