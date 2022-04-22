Dominion raising fuel charge, Town of Culpeper power customers will pay 7 percent more

Dominion Energy Virginia has notified the Town of Culpeper Light & Power Utility due to rising fuel costs, there will be an approximate 7 percent increase in the Fuel Adjustment Factor charge from $0.01439/kWh to $0.02264/kWh.

The hike will go in effect for bills after May 1, resulting in an average increase of $8.25 monthly for the average residential user.

The Fuel Adjustment Factor is a pass-through charge direct to electric utility customers at the rate assessed by Dominion, according to a release from the town. This charge is included in all Town of Culpeper electric utility bills.

Town of Culpeper Light & Power is a member of the Virginia Municipal Electric Association, which negotiates rates and purchases power from Dominion on behalf of its member municipal Light & Power utilities. VMEA strives to keep purchased power costs at the lowest possible rates for the benefit of local utilities, and ultimately, the customers they serve, according to the town.