Downtown businesses find potential employees during job fair

“I just need to earn some money, so the goal is to get employed,” he said. “Later on, I’ll look at what I want to do down the road.”

Susan Bernhardt, owner of the Cameleer gift shop on East Davis Street, said spending time at the fair was worthwhile.

“Most of the participating businesses were happy because they received at least one potential new employee,” Bernhardt said. “It was definitely worth our time, as we interviewed several people and found a qualified candidate.”

Participating downtown Culpeper employers included ActionCOACH Two Rivers, Far Gohn Brewing Co., Green Roost, Grill 309, Lotus Nail Studio, Pepperberries, N Style Fashion Gallery, Shenandoah Garden Spot, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, The Cameleer and The Sangria Bowl.

“Downtown businesses have openings for a wide variety of positions with different skills,” CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins said. “They need sales associates and waitstaff, front-desk help, marketing professionals, and I think there’s even a chef position available, and more.”

Jenkins said people interested in applying for a job can still do so. “Just call any of the businesses or go in and talk with them,” she said. “Also, they are welcome to call CRI for more information.”