Downtown businesses find potential employees during job fair

Job-seekers met employers in downtown Culpeper this week during Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s first-ever job fair.
Twenty-six people looking for work attended the event, which CRI produced in partnership with Culpeper Center, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, the Culpeper town Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and Virginia Career Works.
“We’re short-staffed by about a third,” Alicia Mimnaugh, Far Gohn Brewing Co.’s head brew mistress, said during the Monday-evening fair. “We’re a very stable employer, but we’ve found many job-seekers are uncertain about the market and the pandemic, and worried they might be hired and then laid off again and be out of a job. But we’ve been established for some time now and can provide solid employment.”
Lorraine Cline filled out an application for Far Gohn, saying she had heard about the event on social media and decided to bring her nephew and check it out. “I’m glad we came down,” Cline said.
Her nephew, Hayden Lumpkin, talked with Rachael Olenslager, head manager of Grill 309, about positions at the Main Street restaurant that need to be filled.
Lumpkin, 18 and a recent Culpeper County High School graduate, said he aimed to earn some money while the general job market is still fluctuating due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.
“I just need to earn some money, so the goal is to get employed,” he said. “Later on, I’ll look at what I want to do down the road.”
Susan Bernhardt, owner of the Cameleer gift shop on East Davis Street, said spending time at the fair was worthwhile.
“Most of the participating businesses were happy because they received at least one potential new employee,” Bernhardt said. “It was definitely worth our time, as we interviewed several people and found a qualified candidate.”
Participating downtown Culpeper employers included ActionCOACH Two Rivers, Far Gohn Brewing Co., Green Roost, Grill 309, Lotus Nail Studio, Pepperberries, N Style Fashion Gallery, Shenandoah Garden Spot, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, The Cameleer and The Sangria Bowl.
“Downtown businesses have openings for a wide variety of positions with different skills,” CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins said. “They need sales associates and waitstaff, front-desk help, marketing professionals, and I think there’s even a chef position available, and more.”
Jenkins said people interested in applying for a job can still do so. “Just call any of the businesses or go in and talk with them,” she said. “Also, they are welcome to call CRI for more information.”
“We don’t have enough people,” said Greg Garr, owner of Shenandoah Garden Spot on Main Street. “We’ve got a lot of young ‘uns working for us, which is great, but they’re only available during certain hours. We need some adults to fill in, and we have full-time positions.”
Garr told applicants Laura Bretz and Jordon Weber that working at his plant shop is a lot of fun.
“We have a good time, it’s a relaxed atmosphere, you can wear shorts and be creative,” he said. “We’re like a family.”
Tom Fish, a certified business coach with ActionCOACH, said he has many positions available, such as assistants in direct marketing, social marketing and digital marketing.
“Right now, it’s just me,” Fish said. “I can train people; just come and talk to me, and we’ll see what we can do.”
The business coaching service at 101 E. Culpeper St. helps business owners figure out ways to get their free time back and have a better quality of life.
“We actually coach, which is more involved than consulting,” Fish said. “We teach, guide, encourage and hold them accountable to what they’ve committed to do.”
“Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is very pleased with the event,” Jenkins said. “Almost all participating downtown businesses are following up with at least one potential new employee, and that was the goal. CRI would like to thank our community partners for making this event possible.”
For more information about the fair or downtown businesses seeking employees, call Culpeper Renaissance Inc. at 540-825-4416 or email cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.
540/317-2986