Downtown Culpeper Holiday Preview Week Nov. 14-20

Somehow, the season is once again upon us.

Holiday Preview Week in Downtown Culpeper runs Nov. 14-20.

Throughout this week, shoppers and browsers can enjoy refreshments, giveaways, savings and specials at over 40 different merchants including specialty gift shops, restaurants and a charming historic hotel, according to event sponsor Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.

Check out “Pink Friday” on Nov. 18—the week before the Black Friday frenzy. Pink Friday is a new way for downtown businesses to showcase their holiday collections and specials ahead of big box stores. Finally, be sure to take time during Holiday Preview Week to stroll Downtown Culpeper to see fun and festive decorated storefronts. Vote for favorites in a decorating contest on CRI Facebook.

The week culminates with Holiday Open House Sunday, Nov. 20. Enjoy the cheerful sounds of Eastern View and Culpeper County High School Bands performing holiday favorites from 1-3 p.m. on the porch of Grass Rootes. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by 3 p.m. to spread holiday cheer. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department and the Culpeper Police will escort the North Pole couple for visit around the Culpeper community while the reindeer rest up for the big night. See Santa’s enchanted route at culpeperdowntown.com

The Community Tree Lighting annual community event runs 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 down at the Culpeper Depot. There will be kid’s craft tables, sponsored by Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Culpeper Girl Scouts and holiday performances from Blue Ridge Chorale and Theatrical Arts Children’s Chorus. Amber Rose Ballet Studio and MFA Dance Studio will also share performances.

Sandy’s Face Painting will be there, plus try lavender scented cotton candy from Seek Lavender or warm up with a delicious Kona Kocoa. And don’t forget…SANTA!

Mrs. Claus arranged the schedule so they can make three additional visits downtown this season. She’ll be strolling with Santa along Main and East Davis Street from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 26 for Small Business Saturday.

The Jolly Old Elf and his better half will also take time to sit, visit, pose for photos and hear Christmas wish lists from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Culpeper Center & Suites. Santa can squeeze in a final visit from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Culpeper Visitor Center in the Depot.

CRI encourages consumers to shop local this season.

“Besides the feeling of community that comes with shopping small and supporting local, you also get the benefit of keeping your dollars in Culpeper’s economy, conserving your time and helping create local jobs,” the release stated.

Feeling Grinchy? Join the Holiday Scavenger Hunt from Dec. 1-15 to explore and discover Downtown “Culpeper-ville.” Solve clues to help Cindy Lou Who find the Grinch and give Christmas back to the town. Maps are at the Visitor’s Center. Use a cell phone to discover QR codes around Downtown. Once finished, drop your completed Scavenger Hunt at the CRI office and be entered to win a Culpeper Downtown Gift Basket.

Finally, visit the Culpeper Downtown Winter Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 in the East Davis Street Parking lot near the Depot. Favorite vendors will on site to stock up on pantry and freezer staples. Peruse handmade artisan goods and delicious treats all made locally and thoughtfully.

“When shopping in Culpeper Downtown there are gifts that are no brainers, like socks, sweaters, chocolates, candles, wine and beer; but do not forget the gift of an experience, either in the form of a gift card to a favorite shop, spa or restaurant, but also perhaps an art or sewing class, maybe a membership to an indoor rock-climbing gym! There is so much to experience in Culpeper Downtown for the Season, so let’s make this holiday one to remember!”