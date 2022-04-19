Downtown Greens free fridge is now open for the community

A new free food pantry located at the Downtown Greens Upper Garden at the corner of Dixon and Princess Anne streets in Fredericksburg has been quietly open since March, and it has been more popular than organizers imagined.

Thanks to the inclusion of a working fridge, the pantry offers perishable foods, such as milk, eggs, cheese, uncooked meats and fresh produce in addition to shelf-stable pantry staples.

It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and “is being used all of the time by community members,” Downtown Greens executive director Sarah Perry said.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the pantry earlier this month.

Establishing the free fridge was a labor of love for Downtown Greens Board member Javonne Kirby, who credits the garden with helping her through difficult times.

“This is for the community, by the community,” Kirby said last year. “This is all about doing the next right thing. This is what we should do for each other.”

The fridge and pantry also hosts a WiFi hotspot that provides internet access to the garden’s neighbors, including the apartments at Hazel Hill.

Volunteer “Free Fridge Heroes” are welcome to drop off items to stock the pantry at any time, Perry said, and Downtown Greens is also working with organizations and individuals to create a schedule for filling up the fridge.

“We’re currently looking for community members to join the organizational committee at this point,” Perry said.

Anyone interested in helping or getting more information can email freefridge@downtowngreens.org.