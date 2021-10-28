Dozens nominated for '21 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce awards

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Large Business of the Year—Communications Corporation of America, Culpeper County Public Schools, Martin's Foods and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Non-Profit of the Year—Culpeper County Library; Culpeper Wellness Foundation; Friends of the Rappahannock; George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association; Got 2 MOVE "The MOVE Church"; King's Light Christian Academy and Mom2Mom.

Small Business of the Year: Armentrout Insurance Agency, LTD; A&B Kearns Landscape Supply; Death Ridge Brewery; Grill 309; JDW Construction LLC Home Builder; Lights by Knight Electric; Mane Street Hair Salon; Thompson Auto Repair, LLC and Wortman Mechanical.

The L.B. Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award and Agribusiness of the Year Award will also be presented at next week’s ceremony. Like the others, winners are chosen by a chamber committee.

Face masks will be required at the 3.5-hour program next week, per Germanna Community College protocol. The chamber is at least trying to have fun with it this year by awarding the centerpiece to the person at the table sporting the most glamourous or otherwise unusual mask.

A virtual silent auction opens 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 and will run through 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Tickets $75 at culpeperchamber.com/annual-awards-banquet/

