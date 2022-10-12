E-Squared winner back in Culpeper with college degree, helping youth at Virginia Career Works

High-achieving and career-focused when she was a student at Eastern View High School, Judith Alvarez is back in her hometown putting those skills to use helping other young people find employment.

As winner of Career Partners’ 2017 E-Squared Competition, Alvarez and her fellow student partners developed an innovative product for first responders called “Trauma Bands.”

The device could measure blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and pulse oxygen and share them via an app on the first responder’s phone, the Culpeper Star-Exponent reported of the team’s winning entry five years ago.

For that idea, Alvarez and her two partners each received a $5,000 scholarship from Career Partners, a Culpeper nonprofit that prepares young people for the real-world workplace.

After studying for two years at Lord Fairfax Community College, the former Eastern View student used her E-Squared scholarship to complete a bachelor’s degree in government, politics and policy at Liberty University, Career Partners said in a statement. Alvarez knew her next move after college, and it was rooted in her hometown.

“I actually was looking to move back to Culpeper after graduation because of my connections to the community and to my family, but I didn’t know of any career opportunities,” she said.

That’s when Alvarez connected with her future employer through Career Partners’ newly formed E Squared Alumni Network on LinkedIn.

“I was impressed with Judith when I judged her E Squared team five years ago,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, chief mission officer at Rappahannock Goodwill, who is a member of the Career Partners board. “I’m even more excited to have her join our team in Culpeper this year.”

In her new role as youth case manager at the Virginia Career Works Center in downtown Culpeper, Alvarez helps 16- to 24-year-olds with career planning, job search and scholarship funding.

She summed up the benefits of returning home to begin her career: “It’s rewarding to connect with young people who are in the middle of making big life decisions. I’ve been there myself,” Alvarez said.