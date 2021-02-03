Easy American fare: local gospel singer launches 'Order Up' food truck

Local gospel musician KC Lewis is accustomed to feeding people’s souls with his music.

Now, the 28-year-old has combined his other love—food service—to also feed their appetite, serving up soulful comfort food with flavor and simple, real ingredients. Along with running Crosstown Catering during the week, Lewis is also traveling the area in his “Order Up” food truck.

He launched the mobile culinary endeavor at the end of July in 2020 just prior to releasing his latest gospel track, “Stepped in for Me,” available on amazon music. Lewis, who went to Floyd T. Binns Middle in Culpeper and was in the school band, grew up around food and music in the church, so combining the two was a natural recipe.

“I found myself wanting to get a little bit of exposure in other ways as well because cooking—we do this as just a pastime, for family,” he said.

As youngster, Lewis watched as his mom, Debra, ran a catering company. If they weren’t doing that, they were in church singing. The two go together, he agreed.

Lewis got started in the food truck business helping a friend in Charlottesville, which led to an opportunity for him to get his own restaurant on wheels. Starting a business in an unprecedented year of pandemic presented many unknowns.