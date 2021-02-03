Easy American fare: local gospel singer launches 'Order Up' food truck

Local gospel musician KC Lewis is accustomed to feeding people’s souls with his music.
Now, the 28-year-old has combined his other love—food service—to also feed their appetite, serving up soulful comfort food with flavor and simple, real ingredients. Along with running Crosstown Catering during the week, Lewis is also traveling the area in his “Order Up” food truck.
He launched the mobile culinary endeavor at the end of July in 2020 just prior to releasing his latest gospel track, “Stepped in for Me,” available on amazon music. Lewis, who went to Floyd T. Binns Middle in Culpeper and was in the school band, grew up around food and music in the church, so combining the two was a natural recipe.
“I found myself wanting to get a little bit of exposure in other ways as well because cooking—we do this as just a pastime, for family,” he said.
As youngster, Lewis watched as his mom, Debra, ran a catering company. If they weren’t doing that, they were in church singing. The two go together, he agreed.
Lewis got started in the food truck business helping a friend in Charlottesville, which led to an opportunity for him to get his own restaurant on wheels. Starting a business in an unprecedented year of pandemic presented many unknowns.
“With so much volatility everywhere, there was so much uncertainty, I was like, when will I ever get the chance to do something I wanted to do, dreamed about doing?” Lewis said.
He had some savings and was in a position to start the business.
“It just felt like the perfect time to get out there, do it during shutdown,” Lewis said. “I got plenty of time to study, to read, to make sure I knew what I know now.”
Order Up started in a parking lot along U.S. Route 29 in the Battlefield Auto Complex in Culpeper County. It found a fast following from folks traveling the corridor.
These days, the food truck is parked noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in the Orange Village Shopping Center, where the Food Lion is located in the town of Orange. It’s situated at the back of the lot near the bank and the new Dunkin’ Donuts.
In warmer weather, Order Up also has a spot at Lakeside, near the Corbin family catering kitchen in the business complex located off of Sperryville Pike just outside of the town of Culpeper. Lewis said it’s been easy bouncing back and forth between the two towns, where he’s also connected by music.
Lewis regularly performs with Hopewell Baptist Church in Orange and Unity Baptist in Culpeper, and is actively singing as requested while also fixing food. He learned cooking from his mom, who learned it from her uncle, who was a chef in the military. Lewis remembered watching as a child how the catering business worked. He was the runner.
“Inquisitive, getting more information on how to do it,” Lewis said. He likes making people smile with his tasty fare, he added. “It’s the best they ever had! Really? That did that for you? My goodness! It’s exciting to see how food does that—like music.”
Order Up has earned a reputation as a fine purveyor of cheese steaks. The rolls come from Amoroso’s Baking Company in Philadelphia and the steak is hand cut with a slicer.
“Ours is as authentic as you’re going to get, all the way down to the roll,” Lewis said. “An artisan roll from an older company started in the early 1900s that started the rolls, cost-efficient, that’s where the cheese steak came from—a working man’s food. We kind of just picked it up from there.”
Another Order Up specialty is the mumbo chicken sandwich with its lightly battered seasoned pieces slathered in sweet sauce, similar to General Tso’s chicken but not spicy. Also very popular are the mumbo chicken wings with mumbo sauce on the side. The sauce, imported from Washington, D.C., gets put on salads, other sandwiches and even the cheese steak sub, by request.
Order Up just started serving up wraps and also offers burgers and double burgers as well as a variety of French fried potato concoctions topped with a selection of cheese, steak, burger or mumbo chicken. The food truck also serves a garden burger.
“I have friends that are plant based so I had to be able to open up my menu a little bit,” Lewis said.
A garden-inspired season crafted in-house adds unique, fresh flavor to the food with hints of oregano, garlic, thyme, rosemary and parsley. Salt is kept to a minimum.
“Easy American,” Lewis described the food. “As authentic as possible because I’m passionate.”
Community support for Order Up has been more than he expected. Last year was not easy for anyone, Lewis said.
“It’s a stressful time for everybody, it gets your mind off of it,” he said of cooking. “Make people smile in any way you can. Give them a reason to smile.”
Lewis’ cousin, Gary Ford, is helping with the cooking. He was in the catering kitchen at Lakeside doing food prep on a recent day. His first job was at Country Cookin’ in Culpeper and he was looking for work when Lewis launched the food truck.
“I love it. If I’m doing something I like, it’s not really work, that’s what I say,” said Ford, a 2005 graduate of Culpeper County High School. “I lose myself in cooking.”
Asked his favorite dish, Ford said he likes it all.
“Believe me, I’ve been eating,” he said, noting 2020 was hard at times. “It’s picking up so I’m very optimistic.”
Lewis’s mom, Debra, said it’s an awesome legacy to see her son in the business.
“It’s coming full circle with the love of food and serving people,” she said. “He will still be serving the people with food and his singing. His love is truly shown throughout the menu and when you taste it you know he put heart and soul in it.”
Crosstown Catering has been doing mostly outdoor events these days, and has a bunch of weddings scheduled for the end of 2021, Lewis said. Having a food truck has made his catering more mobile and able to adapt well to outdoor settings, which continue to be in demand in 2021. He is looking to grow the business—mixed in with his music.
“Everybody I know who does music actually cooks, too,” Lewis said. “It makes it fun … God knows—he has a funny way of making things move. We are excited about it, staying open, optimistic, doing what we do, taking one customer at a time, let people enjoy the food, let that speak for itself.”
For information on Crosstown Catering and Order Up food truck, contact plewisouct@gmail.com
540/825-4315