Eat a Jersey Mike's Sub, support charity on Day of Giving March 31

Today, March 31 is the 11th Annual Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s Subs, and the prospects are delicious.

All day, the sandwich shop, including the one in Culpeper, will donate 100 percent of sales to more than 200 local charities nationwide. Grab a sub, share a catering box with healthcare workers or order through the app for delivery and contactless pickup.

Any way you slice it, 100 percent of purchase will go to charity, according to a company news release. Day of Giving beneficiaries in Virginia will include Special Olympics Virginia, Capital Area Foodbank, Powerful Beyond Measure, Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, Cornerstones, Lorton Community Action Center and the King George YMCA, among others.

All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities.

On March 31, Day of Giving, it’s Jersey Mike’s turn to give and they’re giving it all away! The company hopes to raise more than $8 million nationwide. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities, the release stated.