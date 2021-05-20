EDITORIAL: Why can't Virginia's DMV be more like ABC?

Drink or drive? The Commonwealth of Virginia seems to favor the former.
OK, it’s not as clear as a vodka martini, but consider this:
Starting Friday, May 14, state-run Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores resumed normal, pre-pandemic hours. Actually, it hasn’t been all that hard at any point in recent months to pick up a pint or a fifth from a state liquor store. You just had to adjust to the shorter hours.
At the same time, the state-run Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has been a bit slower in returning to whatever normal is these days. A story on one of the Richmond TV stations last week showed hours-long lines of Virginians outside a DMV Select office in Mineral yearning to take care of car-related business with a live human being.
Some of the hopeful had come there from Richmond, an hour away, and beyond. One man said he arrived at 6 a.m. in advance of the center’s 8:30 a.m. opening.
When the pandemic hit us last year, just about everything shut down. By October 2020, DMV had a three-month backlog at most sites. Drivers were urged to try online options, but there were complaints of slow responses and problems with registering vehicles.
Things have gotten better since then, but they have a long way to go, and the comparison between how the liquor stores have improved accessibility and how DMV hasn’t is very hard to miss.
For the ABC’s 393 stores, face masks and distancing are required. Hand sanitizers are urged.
At the 73 DMV sites, when one is fortunate enough to get an appointment, similar caution is enforced. (There also are 49 DMV Select offices, including ones in Mineral and Orange, run by localities or dealerships.)
So what’s the difference? Why can’t Virginia be quicker about reopening agency sites that deal with more pressing issues than replenishing the liquor cabinet?
Gov. Ralph Northam, when asked about making DMV more accessible, urged everyone to please get vaccinated so things could open more quickly. We’re doing that. Most of us have been, or are willing to be vaccinated against COVID. Most of us are following the rules.
Now we’d like the state to show us a little love in return. Make it possible for us to walk into a DMV office and endure an interminable but eventually fruitful wait, just like during the old times. Make it as easy as buying a bottle of bourbon.
Maybe the anticipated easing of COVID restrictions in mid-June will bring change at the DMV. We hope so. Right now, though, the whole mess is enough to drive Virginians to drink.
These days, the drinking’s easier to manage than the driving.
The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star