EVHS teacher named Regional Outstanding Economic Educator

An Eastern View High School teacher was recently named a 2021 Regional Outstanding Economic Educator.
Ainsley Cockerille was recognized with the award Dec. 9 at a virtual ceremony of the Virginia Council on Economic Education, for the Mary Washington University region.
EVHS colleague Cathy Zanella nominated Cockerille for the prestigious award, according to a release last week from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.
The award honors innovative and engaging approaches to teaching entrepreneurship, economics, or personal finance at the K-12 level, according to vcee.org.
When Zanella read about the Outstanding Economic Educator Award, she immediately thought of Cockerille, Hoover said. Zanella said it was a “no-brainer” to nominate her for the award.
“She has embraced everything (Career & Technical Education) since coming on board in 2018,” Zanell said.
“Ainsley is a passionate young lady that leads by example. She has helped everyone in our department reach their fullest potential and has embraced the curriculum for the Economics and Personal Finance course.”
Cockerille learned that she had been selected for the award earlier this fall from EVHS Principal Dr. Felix Addo and Assistant Principal, Dr. Shannon Mahiai.
“I am most honored by the fact that my colleague and team lead, Cathy Zanella, nominated me. To have someone you work with feel you deserve recognition is an honor within itself,” Cockerille said.
CCPS Career & Technical Education Director, Randi Richards-Lutz shared her excitement about the recognition, saying it was well-deserved: “Ainsley is a star,” she said.
Cockerille received a certificate and $100.