EVHS teacher named Regional Outstanding Economic Educator

An Eastern View High School teacher was recently named a 2021 Regional Outstanding Economic Educator.

Ainsley Cockerille was recognized with the award Dec. 9 at a virtual ceremony of the Virginia Council on Economic Education, for the Mary Washington University region.

EVHS colleague Cathy Zanella nominated Cockerille for the prestigious award, according to a release last week from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

The award honors innovative and engaging approaches to teaching entrepreneurship, economics, or personal finance at the K-12 level, according to vcee.org.

When Zanella read about the Outstanding Economic Educator Award, she immediately thought of Cockerille, Hoover said. Zanella said it was a “no-brainer” to nominate her for the award.

“She has embraced everything (Career & Technical Education) since coming on board in 2018,” Zanell said.

“Ainsley is a passionate young lady that leads by example. She has helped everyone in our department reach their fullest potential and has embraced the curriculum for the Economics and Personal Finance course.”