Extension seeks farmer input on grazing practices

Farmers are being asked to weigh in on their grazing practices, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Graze 300 team announced in a news release.

Virginia farmers are being asked to complete a survey about perceptions and attitudes related to grazing. The results will help Extension better serve farmers, provide information to agents and decisionmakers for training opportunities on grazing management techniques and help provide more effective educational materials, the release stated.

Some topics addressed in the survey include:

1. What are farmers' current grazing management practices, and do these practices vary according to type of livestock and location in the state?

2. What challenges do farmers face in adopting rotational grazing?

3. What are the key factors influencing farmers' attitudes toward changing grazing management practices (economic, environmental, cultural, etc.)?

4. From what sources do farmers obtain their information about grazing practices?