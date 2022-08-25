Extremely high demand: Culpeper affordable housing projects on horizon

Nearly 100 brand-new affordable housing apartments are in the works for the town of Culpeper, where demand is very high for such rental units and supply is very low.

The addition of more reasonably-priced inventory is welcome news as rents skyrocket in this market, where working-class salaries have not kept pace.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission recently announced two Culpeper projects received funds through REACH (Resources Enabling Affordable Community Housing) Virginia, a program of the Virginia Housing Development Authority.

People Inc., an Abingdon-based community action agency, received $380,000 for its $18.08 million Lightfoot Apartments project in one of Culpeper’s oldest areas. At the end of Lightfoot and Bickers streets, next to Head Start, the affordable-housing complex will consist of three, three-story buildings, with 60 apartments in a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.

The apartments will be for households earning at or below 60 percent of the median annual income for Culpeper County, for example, a one-person household making $37,560.

Monthly rents in Lightfoot Apartments are anticipated to range from $656 to $1,247 depending on unit size and household income, according to the Regional Commission.

Culpeper County donated 5.5 acres for the project and the town a smaller piece.

Both local governments supported this latest affordable-housing initiative of People Inc.

As with past projects, additional Lightfoot Apartments funding will be provided through the state’s Low-Income Tax Credit Program. The project is expected to come online in late 2024, according to Bryan Phipps, president and CEO of People Inc.

“We are excited to announce these initial awards to Culpeper Community Development Corporation, People Incorporated and Skyline Community Action Partnership,” RRRC Executive Director Patrick Mauney said when the grant was announced earlier this month.

“We look forward to the success of each development and for the addition of much-needed affordable housing units in the region,” Mauney said.

Per-capita income in Culpeper County the past 12 months was $29,104, much lower than the state per-capita of $41,255, according to the U.S. Census.

Culpeper County has a 12.5 percent poverty rate, higher than the state rate of 9.2 percent.

Rents, salaries don’t match

Current vacancy rates in the Culpeper market area are very low—less than 1 percent on average for both market-rate and affordable apartments, according to People Inc.

Demand is extremely high for households earning $27,960 to $59,880 a year, which is 40 to 60 percent of the area median income.

Skyrocketing rental rates are far outpacing wage growth in Culpeper County and the Washington metropolitan area, according to People Inc.

In 2005, a renter household had to earn $28,880 annually to afford a market rate, two-bedroom unit in Culpeper County.

In 2021, that number is $41,840—a 45% increase. Over the same period, the average renter’s hourly wage grew from $10.45 to $12.34—an 18% increase.

Additionally, roughly 1 in 10 Culpeper residents has a disability, according to People Inc.

Lightfoot Apartments will bring more integrated living opportunities to the community with 33% of the units receiving accessibility-focused upgrades according to Universal Design standards. Six will be fully accessible according to HUD standards.

Parkside near Yowell

The other town of Culpeper affordable-housing project that also recently received a $380,000 REACH Virginia grant is called Parkside Apartments.

Culpeper Community Development Corp., whose mission is to provide shelter and services through Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services, plans to develop 37 rental units in the Yowell Meadow Park area off Sperryville Pike.

The property is proposed to include a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units to serve households making less than 30 to 80 percent of the median income, according to Virginia Housing & Community Development.

Monthly rents are anticipated to range from $575 to $900 based on unit size and household income. Project construction is slated to begin in the early spring of 2023, according to Cheryl Carter of Culpeper Housing.

Parkside Apartments also received $900,000 in additional funding through the spring round of state affordable-housing and special-needs housing awards.

The complex will partner with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services to provide six permanent supportive housing units.

The apartments will have easy access to Yowell Meadow Park with its walking paths, baseball, basketball and soccer fields, playgrounds, historic displays and picnic areas.

Parkside Apartments will achieve EarthCraft Gold Certification and include Universal Design features, Virginia Housing & Community Development said.

In 2021, Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services—using low-income tax credits—managed construction of 12 townhomes on Spencer Street and renovated 32 units in Ann Wingfield Commons on East Street.

Barbara’s House to get TLC

Another area project boosted with $240,000 in REACH Virginia funds is in Madison County. The long-lasting housing nonprofit there, Skyline Community Action Partnership, recently completed purchase of the five-apartment Barbara’s House from Madison Emergency Services Association.

Skyline CAP plans to renovate the building, behind its Main Street headquarters, to add a sixth unit. The place will also get new appliances and cosmetic changes.

Barbara’s House served as transitional housing from 2002 until it closed in 2020. It was named in memory of Barbara Sherman, a founding member of MESA and its treasurer for many years. Barbara’s House building sheltered more than 120 families over its 20 years, MESA said.

After long deliberation, review and debate, the MESA board decided to sell the multi-family home and other buildings to an organization with a shared vision and mission, Eleanor Mower, MESA’s executive director, said in a statement.

“The board was thrilled that the good folks at Skyline CAP were interested in purchasing Barbara’s House and will operate it in a manner that is consistent with the original vision,” Mower said.

The structure consists of two and three-bedroom units, which will rent to households that earn at or below 80% of the median income for Madison County.

Monthly rents, according to HUD fair market rates, are expected to be $957 for a two-bedroom unit and $1,183 for a three-bedroom.

A designated community action agency for Greene, Madison and Orange counties, Skyline CAP extends many of its programs to the counties of Fauquier, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren.