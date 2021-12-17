FailSafe-ERA's Holiday Shoppe brings Christmas to families of incarcerated individuals

Stephanie Sullivan took care of Christmas shopping for her twin 13-year-old daughters at the Fredericksburg Expo Center on Wednesday evening.
She filled a large plastic bag with toys for one daughter, who has autism, and clothes and craft kits for the other—all at no cost.
The girls’ father is incarcerated and the holidays are “a tough time for me financially, especially with a special needs child,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan’s daughters are two out of 90 local children and youth who will receive gifts this holiday as a result of FailSafe–ERA’s Holiday Shoppe.
The Fredericksburg-based nonprofit’s mission is to support families affected by incarceration and help the formerly incarcerated reenter society.
At the Holiday Shoppe, which is now in its third year, parents shopped for their children from tables of gifts and clothes donated by other area organizations including Toys4Tots, Embrace Treatment Foster Care, the local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and several churches and faith-based groups.
In previous years, families have picked up pre-filled bags of gifts, but this year the shop was set up so that parents could be “Santa” for their own children, event organizer Charissa McCall said.
“They know their kids, and this is us helping the parents feel empowered,” McCall said.
Most families experience some degree of financial stress around the holidays, but it can be more acute when a family member is in jail, said FailSafe volunteer Brenda Amaya.
Often, Amaya said, grandparents or single parents are caring for the incarcerated person’s children. In addition to everyday expenses and holiday expenses, they are having to “put money on the books” for the person behind bars, to pay for room and board, medication, medical treatment, dental care, commissary, food, phone calls, postal expenses and more, she said.
“But No. 1, I hope this is a safe space where families can come out and say, ‘I have a loved one who is incarcerated,’ without the shame and stigma,” Amaya said. “It’s like the ‘Me, too’ movement. Families can say, ‘Me, too.’”
Amaya discovered FailSafe when her younger brother went to prison four years ago. She said it was difficult to talk about the stress of what the family was going through with some of her friends.
She started attending FailSafe’s “Caring Connections” monthly support group and said she “found a family” there. She now helps run the group.
Sullivan, a mother of twins, cries when she talks about what FailSafe has done for her daughters.
“It’s been so uplifting for them,” she said. “I don’t want them to think they are the only ones [with a family member in jail]. Here, they can see there are other kids like them.”
Sharon Kelley is the pastor of Watchman Ministries in Stafford County. The church partnered with FailSafe to provide “cozy day” gift bags for teens at the Holiday Shoppe.
The bags contain personalized blankets, a mug for a hot beverage and a diary.
Kelley said she wanted to provide teens with an opportunity to get comfortable and express their thoughts during a season that can trigger difficult feelings.
She said she was not aware of FailSafe’s mission until this year and wants to continue partnering with the organization.
“I believe that if we don’t give everybody a second chance, none of us get a chance at all,” Kelley said.
Earl Richardson, pastor of New Restoration Outreach Christian Center in Stafford, said FailSafe’s mission is “dear to his heart.”
Prior to establishing New Restoration in 2018, he did prison ministry at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The church supported the Holiday Shoppe by providing transportation for families to the event.
“This is a hidden population,” Richardson said of people affected by incarceration. “Ministering to them is part of our mission to rebuild the heart of Christ.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele