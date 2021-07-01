Fall cover-crop program deadlines extended

For area farmers who wish to participate in this fall's cover crop program, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District announced sign-up is now underway.

As of July 1, newly implemented options are available to participate and even increase their acreage in cover crops, the District stated in a release.

Deadlines for planting have been extended for both the nutrient management cover crop program (crop is killed down in the spring) and the harvestable cover crop program.

The new deadline for harvestable cover crops and early planting of nutrient management cover crops is October 25, while the new deadline for regular planting of nutrient management cover crops is November 15. Previously, those deadlines were October 10 and November 1.

The early planting date allows for bonus payments. Now all dates have been extended by two additional weeks.

According to farmers in the area, this is a significant improvement to the program and allows for greater flexibility for the producer at a busy time of year, the District said in its release.

Cover crop support payments are structured as follows:

$20 per acre for harvestable cover crops;