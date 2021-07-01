 Skip to main content
Fall cover-crop program deadlines extended
Fall cover-crop program deadlines extended

Tim Tobin practices rotational grazing at his Swallow Hill Farm in Caroline. He keeps much of his 140-acre property planted with cover crops which includes alfalfa, clover and hairy vetch. He then routinely moves his cattle from pasture to pasture when the ground cover has matured to a certain point.

 DAVE ELLIS / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

For area farmers who wish to participate in this fall's cover crop program, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District announced sign-up is now underway.

As of July 1, newly implemented options are available to participate and even increase their acreage in cover crops, the District stated in a release.

Deadlines for planting have been extended for both the nutrient management cover crop program (crop is killed down in the spring) and the harvestable cover crop program.

The new deadline for harvestable cover crops and early planting of nutrient management cover crops is October 25, while the new deadline for regular planting of nutrient management cover crops is November 15. Previously, those deadlines were October 10 and November 1. 

The early planting date allows for bonus payments. Now all dates have been extended by two additional weeks.

According to farmers in the area, this is a significant improvement to the program and allows for greater flexibility for the producer at a busy time of year, the District said in its release.

Cover crop support payments are structured as follows:

$20 per acre for harvestable cover crops;

$20 per acre for nutrient management cover crops, plus options for additional;

$30 per acre for early planting of nutrient management cover crops and additional; and

$10 per acre if the producer uses one of the select rye cultivars that have been identified as particularly good scavengers of nutrients.

All producers interested in signing up should contact Spencer Yager in the SWCD Orange Office at 540-308-6301 spencery@culpeperswcd.org, or Kendall Dellinger in the SWCD Orange Office at 540-825-8591 x 1009 kendalld@culpeperswcd.org, David Massie in the Culpeper SWCD Office at 540-825-8591 davidm@culpeperswcd.org or Amanda McCullen at 540-825-8591 or amandac@culpeperswcd.org.

