Fall round opens Oct. 1 for Culpeper Recovers small business grants

Applications open Oct. 1 for the autumn round of Culpeper Recovers grants for small businesses with a focus on woman and minority-owned enterprises.
Eligible businesses can get up to $10,000 to help pay their rent or mortgage.
Since the start of the pandemic, Culpeper Recovers has awarded more than $750,000 to Culpeper businesses, according to a release from Culpeper town and county economic development departments.
The Fall 2021 Round has approximately $350,000 to award. New to the Fall 2021 Round, 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organizations are now eligible to apply for the relief.
The program is made possible through a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Community Development Block Grant. It enables Culpeper to help businesses and organizations in Culpeper pay their rent or mortgage.
Each business/organization is eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs (whichever is reached first) through this reimbursement grant.
Businesses are required to supply proof of payment and supporting documentation during the application process. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development grants final approval for each applicant, adding to the length of turnaround time for processing reimbursements, according to the local release.
Average approval time is currently running 90+ days from application completion notification. Be prepared to answer additional follow up questions during the reimbursement process.
Complete a grant interest form at visitculpeperva.com/culpeperrecoversswambusinessgrant.aspx
Applications will open on Friday, Oct. 1 and the deadline to apply is Oct. 22. All applications will be processed through Lenderfit.
Questions? Contact the Town of Culpeper Economic Development and Tourism Department at 540/727-0611 or CulpeperRecovers@culpeperva.gov