Fall round opens Oct. 1 for Culpeper Recovers small business grants

Applications open Oct. 1 for the autumn round of Culpeper Recovers grants for small businesses with a focus on woman and minority-owned enterprises.

Eligible businesses can get up to $10,000 to help pay their rent or mortgage.

Since the start of the pandemic, Culpeper Recovers has awarded more than $750,000 to Culpeper businesses, according to a release from Culpeper town and county economic development departments.

The Fall 2021 Round has approximately $350,000 to award. New to the Fall 2021 Round, 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organizations are now eligible to apply for the relief.

The program is made possible through a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Community Development Block Grant. It enables Culpeper to help businesses and organizations in Culpeper pay their rent or mortgage.

Each business/organization is eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs (whichever is reached first) through this reimbursement grant.