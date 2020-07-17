Burke Moeller knew Spotsylvania represented a tale of two counties: the development and congested roadways near Fredericksburg and Interstate 95 versus the more pastoral scenes of rustic barns and cornfields in the southwestern end.
But until he brought a camera crew to film a segment for an upcoming Virginia Farm Bureau show, Moeller—who’s lived in Spotsylvania since 2005—didn’t realize just how much farming takes place, particularly in the Lake Anna area.
“I’ve been to a lot of counties in the state,” said Moeller, a video producer for the Farm Bureau, “and I really am impressed by how much agriculture is still going on” in Spotsylvania.
Moeller will share his two-county narrative on “Real Virginia,” which airs Aug. 1. The program is available on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, PBS stations on cable and online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.
Moeller visited several farmers whose families have been working the soil for generations, as well as Ann Heidig, president of the Spotsylvania Farm Bureau. She and her late husband, Bill, planted their first grapevines in 1983 after he’d been to France on business, and he noticed the climate and soil in grape-growing regions were similar to conditions at home. The two opened Lake Anna Winery, which became the first of four wineries, two breweries and one distillery in Spotsylvania.
As for her county being in the spotlight on the “Real Virginia” program, Heidig said: “I think it’s great.”
Along with others interviewed, she talked about pressure from development and how producers have turned to agritourism and other farm activities to generate income.
Others, like the Biscoe family at Glenburnie Farm, transitioned from dairy to beef because it’s too difficult to make money milking cows—or to hire the needed help.
“That was the best decision we made,” Nancy Biscoe said about the switch, made in 2014. “It’s hard to make a living in dairy at the moment, but it always has been. It’s a hard life.”
Only one traditional dairy farm remains in Spotsylvania, on State Route 3 in the heart of the Wilderness area. It was started by Donald and MaryAnn Lyons in 1967, who both have died, and is being continued by their children.
Sam Harris, a cattle and crop farmer in Lake Anna, wonders who will take over his family’s operations. He’s 61, his older brother, W.D., is 72, and they split the duties of taking care of cattle and fertilizer, planting and harvesting.
“We’re getting older, and you look to see who’s behind you, and I don’t really see anyone at this point,” said Sam Harris, who discussed his beef cattle and grain operation for the Farm Bureau segment. “It’s an aging population and looks like there’s not as many as there was a few years ago. Where we’re going down the road, I don’t know. You’d like to see some support given to the agricultural community to continue with all the growth that we’re experiencing and low commodity pricing.”
In 2017, Spotsylvania had 338 farms on 41,674 acres, according to the USDA’s Census of Agriculture. The market value of all agricultural products sold that year was more than $9 million with livestock, poultry and other animal products accounting for more than half the income. Crops such as hay and forage, soybeans, corn and wheat made up the remainder.
The number of farms fell by 8 percent from 2012, and market value was down by 18 percent, the census reported. The total acreage in farms stayed about the same, but one reason may be the fact the USDA considers a farm any place that sold and produced at least $1,000 of agricultural products in a given year.
According to the 2017 report, there were more farms in Spotsylvania under 50 acres than over, by a count of 194 to 144. Those who farm the size and scope of the Biscoe family—Bill and Nancy Biscoe and their son William—as well as the Harris brothers, make up only 3 percent of the total in Spotsylvania.
The census data reported nine farms in the county with 1,000 acres or more in 2017.
During the interview with Moeller, William Biscoe talked about what his mother described as a “grim future” for agriculture. They described increasing traffic in the area and decreasing patience for the farm equipment that needs to be moved from one field to another. Beef farmer Jan Massey told Moeller that her family doesn’t transport tractors or trailers on Courthouse Road anymore because it’s just too dangerous with the way drivers are “hightailing so fast and not paying attention,” Moeller said.
The Biscoes also mentioned the high cost of land and equipment, and Sam Harris said “you almost have to be born in farming to afford a large-scale operation, with land and equipment cost being so outrageous.”
Their answers prompted Moeller to ask William Briscoe what motivates him to keep going. He spent eight years with the Fredericksburg Fire Department before coming home to the family farm.
His answer—that it’s a good way of life he wants to offer his two sons—could have come out of his mother’s mouth.
“I’m just so happy we’re living on this farm and not living in a city all cooped up in an apartment, especially with COVID,” Nancy Briscoe said about her home, which is surrounded by cornfields and blessed with a great view of the stars. “It’s a wonderful life, and I love it.”
