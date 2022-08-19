Farmington Elementary growing young farmers, healthy eaters

A garden at Farmington Elementary School is growing young farmers and laying ground for adult healthy eaters.

A $5,000 grant last year from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has supported the ongoing project, allowing the Culpeper school to redo its gardens.

Students have been enjoying getting their hands in the dirt and have planted bean, tomato, carrot and pepper plants, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Students helped plant over 300 seeds as a part of their studies. In collaboration, Culpeper Water and Soil Conservation District provided support with planting and instruction at several grade levels.

Stephanie DeNicola-Turner, Education/Information Coordinator, shared her excitement for the project.

“Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District was honored to help Farmington with this grant,” she said. “We love to get students outside with their hands in the soil! As a city girl myself, I understand how important it is to spend time outside and connect students to how food gets to their table.”

Students also had an opportunity to sample various locally grown vegetables from Farm to School, a program of Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission with CCPS Food Services. The school maintenance department provided support in constructing the new garden beds.

Ms. Porsche Bailey, a second grade teacher at Farmington, is looking forward to the opportunity for students to continue planting, growing, and learning about plants. She also appreciates the ability for students to develop their interests in healthy eating, Hoover said.

Farmington Principal Jack Glick is also looking forward to students having an opportunity to experience the fruits of the planting efforts. The nature engagement will also support several Virginia Science Standards of Learning, according to the school system.