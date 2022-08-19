Farmington Elementary grows young farmers, healthy eaters

A garden at Culpeper's Farmington Elementary School is growing young farmers and laying ground for adult healthy eaters.

A $5,000 grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful supports the project, allowing the school to redo its gardens.

Students have been enjoying getting their hands in the dirt and have planted bean, tomato, carrot and pepper plants, Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover said in a statement.

Students helped plant over 300 seeds as a part of their studies. In collaboration, the Culpeper Water and Soil Conservation District provided support with planting and instruction at several grade levels.

Stephanie DeNicola-Turner, the district's education coordinator, shared her excitement about the project.

“Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District was honored to help Farmington with this grant,” she said. “We love to get students outside with their hands in the soil! As a city girl myself, I understand how important it is to spend time outside and connect students to how food gets to their table.”

Students also had an opportunity to sample various locally grown vegetables from Farm to School, a program of Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission with the school division's Food Services Department. The schools' Maintenance Department provided support in constructing the garden beds.

Porsche Bailey, a second-grade teacher at Farmington, is looking forward to the opportunity for students to continue planting, growing and learning about plants. She also relishes the ability for students to develop their interests in healthy eating, Hoover said.

Farmington Principal Jack Glick is looking forward to students having an opportunity to experience the fruits of the planting efforts.

Engaging with nature will also support several Virginia Science Standards of Learning, according to the school system.