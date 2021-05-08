Fauquier Chamber Women’s Business Council to host ‘Tap into Your CEO Power'

Nancy D. Greene, Esquire, a leading, no-nonsense business and employment lawyer with a practice in Fairfax, is the featured speaker for an upcoming meeting of Fauquier Women’s Business Council.

Her presentation will be held at noon on May 19 on Zoom, focusing on essential to achieve a corporate vision. Registration is required for the program and all are welcome to join.

Many business owners struggled with the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020. Now, more than a year later, many of those same business owners have turned chaos into creativity finding new opportunities for growth, according to a release from Fauquier Chamber Women’s Business Council, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary last year. Their goal is to help accelerate the advancement of women in business – employees, entrepreneurs, mid-level administrators and senior management.

Educational programs and events throughout the year are held to assist women with professional development to fuel their success.

“We decided to go all virtual this year,” said Chairman Priscilla Hottle, owner of Hottle and Associates, “and we’re excited about the lineup we have to offer…we’re in go-forward mode and Nancy’s presentation is one not to miss.”