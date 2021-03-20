Fauquier Health allows limited visitation to nursing facilities

Visitation restrictions as of March 15 have been eased in senior care Fauquier Health facilities, the health system announced Friday.

After several months of zero-visitor protocol at Fauquier Hospital, in early March a limited visitor policy was introduced as confirmed positive case numbers in the region diminished.

Now, family members and visitors are invited back to see their loved ones at Fauquier Health senior facilities, including Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the Villa at Suffield Meadows.

Approved visitors and family members were permitted to begin visiting with their loved ones face-to-face starting March 15 in resident apartments as well as in the foyer and outdoors. Those who wish to visit must call ahead to schedule a one-hour time slot, 540/316-3800.

The limited re-opening is possible largely due to the vaccination efforts accomplished thus far, Fauquier Health said, adding that 99% of the Villa residents have been fully vaccinated.