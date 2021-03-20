Fauquier Health allows limited visitation to nursing facilities

Visitation restrictions as of March 15 have been eased in senior care Fauquier Health facilities, the health system announced Friday.
After several months of zero-visitor protocol at Fauquier Hospital, in early March a limited visitor policy was introduced as confirmed positive case numbers in the region diminished.
Now, family members and visitors are invited back to see their loved ones at Fauquier Health senior facilities, including Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the Villa at Suffield Meadows.
Approved visitors and family members were permitted to begin visiting with their loved ones face-to-face starting March 15 in resident apartments as well as in the foyer and outdoors. Those who wish to visit must call ahead to schedule a one-hour time slot, 540/316-3800.
The limited re-opening is possible largely due to the vaccination efforts accomplished thus far, Fauquier Health said, adding that 99% of the Villa residents have been fully vaccinated.
"Both the resident and visiting parties must continue to wear appropriate masks during all visits," the health system said. "If the resident and/or the visitor is not fully vaccinated, they need to maintain social distancing during the visit. Visitation is not permitted at this time in the common areas, during meals, or during activities."
About 98% of the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center residents have been fully vaccinated, and the facility has also re-opened with limited visitation.
"A maximum of three approved visitors will be allowed to visit their loved ones face-to-face at one time, twice a week for a 20-minute period. Visits in resident rooms, except in special circumstances, are not permitted at this time. All visits will be in designated areas of the facility. Visitors may include children and each child counts as one of the three visitors, even infants," the health system said.
Visitors at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (FHRNC) must also call ahead to make a reservation ahead of time, 540/316-5500.