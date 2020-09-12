Fauquier Health names Kevin Sale new COO

A corporate health executive from Winchester has been named the new chief operating officer for Fauquier Health, the health system announced Friday.
Kevin Sale will assume the position Monday, Sept. 14, after serving as corporate director of medical imaging for Valley Health System in Winchester. There, as a strategic development advocate, Sale was responsible for the oversight of imaging services at six hospitals, five urgent care centers and assorted imaging centers, Fauquier Health said in a statement.
Prior to Valley Health, Sale held various operational roles within LifePoint Health and HCA Healthcare, coordinating operations while maintaining a focus on improving specialty physician practices.
“Kevin brings over 20 years of healthcare experience to Fauquier Health,” said Chad Melton, chief Executive officer of Fauquier Health in a statement.
“His health-care background and familiarity with the Virginia market, particularly in our area, make Kevin a great fit for Fauquier Health,” Melton continued. “We are very excited about his arrival. I know that he will help us further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Sale holds a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in healthcare management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. He received a bachelor of science degree in healthcare administration from Charter Oak State College in New Britain, Conn.
Sale has held various professional and civic memberships, including Gideons International, American College of Healthcare Executives, and American Healthcare of Radiology Administrators. Kevin obtained certification as a Medical Radiologic Technologist and is listed on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
“When I became aware of this opportunity, it checked all of the boxes I was looking for—namely the chance to be part of a close-knit community and expand its access to high quality healthcare,” Sale said. “I look forward to working with the talented team that delivers real solutions and innovation in our healthcare system.”
Kevin lives in Winchester with his wife, Shannon, and daughter, Ella. Kevin’s interests outside of work include home improvement projects, mountain biking and water sports.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.