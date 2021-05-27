Fauquier rocket design firm to create 16 new jobs with $2.5 million expansion

SPARC Research, a provider of program and engineering services in advanced missile and rocket propulsion, will invest $2.5 million and create 16 new jobs in expanding its operation in Fauquier County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.

The company will establish a new 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility on 4.5 acres near its current location in Warrenton. SPARC plans to increase engineering capabilities and establish rocket motor component manufacturing of nozzle components, case insulation, and assembly functions. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and West Virginia for the project.

“We are excited to see a leader in advanced missile and rocket propulsion development like SPARC Research expand and diversify its operations in our Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “Among the many assets that make Virginia a great location for the aerospace industry, the skilled talent and strong higher education partnerships in the region will offer the company strong support for its manufacturing expansion in Fauquier.”

Founded in 2017, SPARC Research provides high-tech aerospace engineering services focused on advancing state-of-the-art tactical missile propulsion.