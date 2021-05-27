Fauquier rocket design firm to create 16 new jobs with $2.5 million expansion

SPARC Research, a provider of program and engineering services in advanced missile and rocket propulsion, will invest $2.5 million and create 16 new jobs in expanding its operation in Fauquier County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.
The company will establish a new 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility on 4.5 acres near its current location in Warrenton. SPARC plans to increase engineering capabilities and establish rocket motor component manufacturing of nozzle components, case insulation, and assembly functions. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and West Virginia for the project.
“We are excited to see a leader in advanced missile and rocket propulsion development like SPARC Research expand and diversify its operations in our Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “Among the many assets that make Virginia a great location for the aerospace industry, the skilled talent and strong higher education partnerships in the region will offer the company strong support for its manufacturing expansion in Fauquier.”
Founded in 2017, SPARC Research provides high-tech aerospace engineering services focused on advancing state-of-the-art tactical missile propulsion.
“Virginia represents an ideal location for us to take the next step in our growth plan,” said Dr. Patrick Hewitt, President of SPARC Research. “The area offers ready access to our military customer base, as well as larger propulsion companies we work with, and the local universities also provide a steady stream of young engineering talent.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support SPARC Research’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program to support employee recruitment and training.
“The County is pleased that SPARC Research has decided to expand its business at Vint Hill,” said Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chairman Christopher N. Granger and Vice Chair R. Holder Trumbo, Jr. “Fauquier County identified the business as a targeted industry and stepped up with a comprehensive package to support this important project. We look forward to the company’s future success here.”
State Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel said the expansion is a product of the successful partnership with VEDP and reflects what Fauquier County has to offer.