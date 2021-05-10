Fauquier's Smith-Midland concrete manufacturer names new VP of operations

A Fauquier County precast concrete manufacturer has named a new vice president of operations who is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps with prior production experience.

Smith-Midland Corporation recently announced Kevin Corbett, a Syracuse, N.Y. native, as the newest member of its leadership team, according to a news release. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in history.

In the military, Corbett served as an Infantry Captain with the 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Regiment in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. He was then part of the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown.

Corbett comes to the Midland plant from Oldcastle Building Envelope, the largest glass curtain wall fabricator in North America. He was plant manager in the company's Tampa, Florida and Westbrook, Maine facilities.

While at Oldcastle, Corbett studied and implemented "Lean manufacturing," a continuous improvement methodology that aligns perfectly with the Smith-Midland philosophy, the release stated.