February real estate statistics reported for Culpeper and surrounding area

Real estate statistics in Central Virginia reflect a continuing challenge in the number of houses for sale across the region, according to a report of February 2022 statistics by the Greater Piedmont Realtors Association this week.

Graphics showing the area’s sales activity, median sales price, pending sales, active listings, months of inventory, average days on the market and new listings compared to a year ago may be found with this article.

“Inventory continues to remain the biggest challenge in our housing market," said the association's president, Terrie Owens, in a statement. "Total supply is about half the level it was a year ago in the GPR region with fewer new listings coming on the market.

"There were only 143 active listings at the end of February in the GPR footprint which includes Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison," Owens continued. "That is 130 fewer listings than last year, a 47.6% dip. There were 184 new listings that came onto the market in the region in February, which is 33 fewer than a year ago (-15.2%).”

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing about 700 real estate agents in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and Madison counties.