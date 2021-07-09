Final phase of runway extension at Stafford airport to begin soon

The Stafford Regional Airport was recently awarded $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help finish the final stretch of the airports’ runway expansion from 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

“There’s additional earthwork with that, including the actual paving and electrical work that needs to be done for the runway extension,” said Ed Wallis, airport manager.

The extension project had been in the pipeline for about seven years before work began. In 2013, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a master plan update that supported a runway extension, and that plan was approved after the completion of an in-depth environmental review and assessment.

In April 2019, Wallis said the longer runway wouldn’t be used to attract bigger aircraft, but would allow aircraft that currently use the airport to depart safely, fully loaded with passengers and fuel.

Wallis said the extension will give corporate jets that have a 6,000-foot minimum runway requirement the ability to land safely. As a result, he hopes the extension will make Stafford more popular with business, military and recreational flyers.