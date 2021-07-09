 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final phase of runway extension at Stafford airport to begin soon
0 comments
editor's pick

Final phase of runway extension at Stafford airport to begin soon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stafford Regional Airport (copy)

Three planes sit on the tarmac at Stafford Regional Airport, where runway expansion is underway.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

The Stafford Regional Airport was recently awarded $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help finish the final stretch of the airports’ runway expansion from 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

“There’s additional earthwork with that, including the actual paving and electrical work that needs to be done for the runway extension,” said Ed Wallis, airport manager.

The extension project had been in the pipeline for about seven years before work began. In 2013, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a master plan update that supported a runway extension, and that plan was approved after the completion of an in-depth environmental review and assessment.

In April 2019, Wallis said the longer runway wouldn’t be used to attract bigger aircraft, but would allow aircraft that currently use the airport to depart safely, fully loaded with passengers and fuel.

Wallis said the extension will give corporate jets that have a 6,000-foot minimum runway requirement the ability to land safely. As a result, he hopes the extension will make Stafford more popular with business, military and recreational flyers.

“A longer runway will increase traffic, because pilots who would ordinarily use Dulles or some other airport due to their weight will have a longer, safer runway to depart from,” Wallis said.

Wallis also said making the airport safer for corporate jets could make Stafford a more desirable place for businesses to locate.

“The longer the runway is, the cheaper it is for a corporate pilot to insure his aircraft,” Wallis said. “Insurance is cheaper when you’re operating off a longer runway.”

Wallis disputes rumors the airport expansion might someday lead to commercial distributors using the county facility as a shipping or receiving point.

“Our extension will not accommodate their cargo aircraft,” Wallis said.

He anticipates work will begin in September. He said about a year later, the airport’s extended runway will begin accepting flights.

Stafford’s runway expansion project began last October, when the Stafford Regional Airport received nearly $5.8 million in federal grant money to launch the first phase of the expansion. Three months ago, the airport received another $464,000 from the Virginia Aviation Board to continue work on the same project.

Wallis said all of the prep work associated with the first phase of the project is nearly complete, including environmental preparation that required the installation of sediment ponds. Soil and erosion issues were also mitigated, trees were cleared and earth was moved to prepare the site.

Federal funding will also pay for a new hangar at the Stafford airport.

Wallis said construction of a $261,000, 16,600-square-foot hangar will begin soon and will eventually feature nine T-type hangars inside, along with a single jet pod.

Other airports to receive funds from the same federal program include the Virginia Highlands Airport Commission, which will receive $3.2 million for a runway extension at the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which will receive $5 million for runway reconstruction work at Washington’s Dulles International Airport and at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Residents of West Grace at odds with city’s plans for adjacent tall buildings on Broad St.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'It feels sneaky': Virginia lawmakers allocated $6.5 million to adult special education students - but disability advocates say there's a loophole
Business

'It feels sneaky': Virginia lawmakers allocated $6.5 million to adult special education students - but disability advocates say there's a loophole

Virtual school was tough for T.Q. Jackson, an autistic 21-year old from Prince Edward County, about an hour south of Richmond. He normally attends school at the Faison Center in Richmond, which specializes in working with students with autism to get an education better suited for their needs than public school can provide. His grandmother, Catherine Smith, says he basically lost an entire year of learning during the pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News