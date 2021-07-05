Firefly broadband eyed for 13 Virginia counties

Thirteen Central Virginia counties could see nearly all of their residents receive access to fiber-optic broadband service over the next few years.
Nine counties have signed a memorandum of understanding that could lead to a partnership to bring high-speed internet to residents who don’t have access, and four additional counties have projects in the works.
The MOU is between Firefly Fiber Broadband, which is a subsidiary of the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative; Dominion Energy Virginia; the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; and the participating localities. It kicks off the possibility of bringing fiber broadband to unserved areas of Albemarle, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa and Powhatan counties.
“This partnership marks a major step forward in ensuring that the communities we serve have access to quality, high-speed internet that is critical to allowing homes, businesses and educational institutions to function in today’s digital world,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, in a news release. “We are excited to work with Firefly Fiber Broadband, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and each participating county to help support the expansion of this critical service.
CVEC President and CEO Gary Wood said in an interview that they will work to serve everyone who meets the state definition of underserved, which is having a download speed under 25 megabits per second and an upload speed under three megabits per second.
This summer, Firefly will work with localities to identify the unserved areas and come back with final proposals in late August and early September.
“We’ll go back to them and say, here’s what it takes from local funds, here’s what we think we’ll get from state funds and here’s what we’re putting into it in order to make this a reality, that we’ll build every unserved area over the next three years,” Wood said.
Once counties sign on and commit to local funding, Firefly plans to submit an application to the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative with a regional plan for broadband service. Dominion will have to take its proposal to the State Corporation Commission for regulatory approvals.
“We’re working really hard to make sure we have a really good grant application that gets funded, then we’ll get this built over the next three years,” Wood said.
The partnerships with Dominion and Rappahannock are formal, but Wood said they also have “a gentleman’s agreement” with American Electric Power/Appalachian Power that AEP will work to facilitate the project on its lines, as much as possible.
Wood said Firefly is also working with Madison, Culpeper and Amherst counties on similar projects, but they came up later or were a slightly different fit because they had neither Rappahannock nor Dominion territory. Firefly also has already committed to providing universal service in Nelson County, he said.