Firefly broadband eyed for 13 Virginia counties

This summer, Firefly will work with localities to identify the unserved areas and come back with final proposals in late August and early September.

“We’ll go back to them and say, here’s what it takes from local funds, here’s what we think we’ll get from state funds and here’s what we’re putting into it in order to make this a reality, that we’ll build every unserved area over the next three years,” Wood said.

Once counties sign on and commit to local funding, Firefly plans to submit an application to the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative with a regional plan for broadband service. Dominion will have to take its proposal to the State Corporation Commission for regulatory approvals.

“We’re working really hard to make sure we have a really good grant application that gets funded, then we’ll get this built over the next three years,” Wood said.

The partnerships with Dominion and Rappahannock are formal, but Wood said they also have “a gentleman’s agreement” with American Electric Power/Appalachian Power that AEP will work to facilitate the project on its lines, as much as possible.

Wood said Firefly is also working with Madison, Culpeper and Amherst counties on similar projects, but they came up later or were a slightly different fit because they had neither Rappahannock nor Dominion territory. Firefly also has already committed to providing universal service in Nelson County, he said.