For diners, downtown Culpeper restaurants make this whole week a special occasion

Spring blossoms, warmer weather signal hope and a fresh start. So, too, does Restaurant Week, a bi-annual ritual enjoyed in Culpeper’s historic downtown.

“Enjoyed” would be an understatement, local restaurant owners say. Foodies from Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Richmond and Charlottesville travel to Culpeper each spring and fall to sample what’s on the three-course, $35 fixed-price dinner menus of the Virginia Main Street community’s eateries.

This season, 11 independently-owned restaurants are participating March 7-13 in the town’s charming, walkable commercial district, tucked between its courthouse, history museum and railroad-depot visitor center.

Gina Rivas, who co-owns Davis Street’s Jackleg restaurant with her husband, chef Nathan Rivas, said Restaurant Week lends surprise to Culpeper eateries’ normal fare and lures new customers.

“The week brings in people who might not otherwise come downtown,” Rivas said. “It gives everyone some extra visibility.”

The week’s specially priced menu options include one’s choice of an appetizer, an entrée and a dessert, providing reasons to try something new or revisit old favorites, according to Culpeper Renaissance Inc. A local, volunteer-driven nonprofit group, CRI hosts a slew of shopping and visitor programs throughout the year and has made a tourism magnet of Culpeper’s once-careworn downtown.

This spring’s Restaurant Week participants will include Jackleg, Flavor on Main, Grass Rootes Kitchen & Cocktail, It’s About Thyme, Natraj Indian Cuisine, Piedmont Steakhouse, Pinto Thai Culpeper, Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar, The Pier and Uncle Elders BBQ.

“Restaurant Week brings more people to the area and drives more business downtown,” said Ariel Davati de Campos, co-owner of Sweet Roux at 201 South East St. “It’s a time for chefs to show off a bit with different items than would be on their normal menus.”

Sweet Roux, for example, will offer Columbian Coconut Chicken among its entrees. It’s a time-tested dish that Ariel cooks at home for her husband Rene, the restaurant’s chef and co-owner.

“People come out to be treated to what would be considered slightly more fine dining than most are used to,” Davati de Campos said of the local restaurants’ spring rite. “They enjoy a three-course, single-price, budget-friendly meal, something that diners don’t do all the time.”

And for many restaurants, the special week drives up each diner’s average ticket and helps boost the bottom line—always a concern, even in non-pandemic times, she said. At Sweet Roux, Restaurant Week is consistently among their best weeks, Davati de Campos said.

“Absolutely,” answered Grass Rootes owner Andrew Ferlazzo when asked if Restaurant Week is good for Culpeper. He knows people in Arlington, Albemarle, Fauquier and Spotsylvania who come to Culpeper every year for the occasion.

Many are familiar with the idea of Restaurant Week, a national phenomenon held on different dates in communities across the country, Ferlazzo said inside his eatery and bar at 195 E. Davis St.

“It gets people out and about as they think about warmer weather,” he said. It’s kind of a kickoff to downtown’s spring and summer shopping seasons.

And in the past couple of COVID-19 pandemic years, it’s been vitally important to restaurants’ welfare survival, Ferlazzo said.

Having a prix fixe menu encourages diners and chefs to try something different, he said. “Usually, that would only be for a special occasion or at a very high-end restaurant,” Ferlazzo said.

When it comes to organizing and promoting special events such as Restaurant Week, “nobody does it like Culpeper Renaissance,” he said. “They really care about what they do, and they’re very kind and helpful.”

What follows is only a sampling of what downtown’s restaurants will offer their diners this week.

Natraj’s entrees will include Navratan Korma, Saag Paneer, vegetable Tikka Masala, chicken Madras, Lamb boti Kebab or chicken Tikka Masala.

Jackleg will have lobster bisque among its starters, handmade spiral-tube pasta in spicy sausage tomato sauce among its entrees, and a passion fruit mousse tart among its desserts.

Grass Rootes’ entrees will include confit duck legs, catfish filet, panko fried chicken and vegetable pasta.

Piedmont Steakhouse at 110 E. Cameron St. will have filet mignon, pork shank or grilled shrimp and scallops medley for its entree, with a choice of New York-style cheesecake, chocolate torte or key lime pie.

At 179 E. Davis St., Pinto Thai’s entrees include mango chicken, volcano shrimp, grandma fried rice, General Tso’s chicken, Korean-style fried rice with chicken, and ramen Keo Mao with shrimp and chicken.

Sweet Roux’s entrees will include filet mignon, Columbia Coconut Chicken, Falafel Tacos and Creole Potato.

At 302 E. Davis St., The Pier’s entrees will include prime filet, pan-seared rockfish, seafood stuffed shell and parmesan herb-crusted chicken.

Uncle Elders BBQ at 120 E. Culpeper St. will offer entrees of ribeye steak, pork chops or fried oysters, with fried dill pickles or onion straws for appetizers.

Don’t wait! Call a restaurant today for their operating hours and to reserve a table during Restaurant Week.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.