Forked on Main in the Historic Sparks Building in the Town of Orange is under new ownership.

Business partners Stephanie Saperstein and Will Miguel purchased the restaurant Feb. 1, according to a release from Orange County Economic Development & Tourism.

Saperstein has been general manager at the restaurant for the past year and Miguel has served as the executive chef since November.

In a Facebook page post on Jan. 31, the new owners stated they are forever grateful to the Inn at Willow Grove and the Scibal family for creating Forked on Main five years ago and leading it to where it is today.

“They have given us the foundation and opportunity to make it our own,” the owners stated. “We hope to carry on the Forked legacy and charm you all know and love while adding a new and exciting flair.”

Orange County Economic Development supported the business acquisition by connecting the new owners with various community partners and to a network of business resources provided by Community Investment Collaborative and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, the release stated.

“For the past five years, Forked on Main has been a staple for Downtown Orange, serving guests with a unique twist on Americana cuisine, in an exceptional setting. We look forward to witnessing Forked’s continued growth and success in the community,” said Rose Deal, Economic Development & Tourism Director.

Located in the Historic Sparks building in Downtown Orange, Forked on Main is a modern, American eatery with a laid back vibe, according to forkedonmain.com.

“As guests enter you will be greeted with a fork in the road. Take a right and enter a light-filled dining room that can seat couples, families or even private parties. Take a left, and you’re ensconced in a lounge, perfect for a casual mid-day coffee, a happy hour drink with co-workers or a night out on Main Street with friends. The choice is yours!” according to the website.

The Sparks Building at 122-124 W. Main St. is a two-and-half-story brick structure believed to have been built around 1830 for James Forbes, according to National Register of Historic Places nomination form for the Orange Commercial Historic District.

Sparks on Main is open Wednesday-Saturday for lunch and dinner and Sunday Brunch. Menu selections include: steamed P.E.I. Mussels with nduja sausage, shallots, garlic, parsley, white wine on a toasted baguette, a 10 ounce New York Strip with mashed red bliss potato, asparagus and red wine gastrique and the Forked Pizza with herbed garlic oil, filet mignon, mushroom, mozzarella, grilled onion, arugula and balsamic drizzle.