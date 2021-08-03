Former Executive Mansion director named to REC government affairs position

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently announced Lindsey Watson as its new Director of Government Affairs.
“Watson comes to REC with a wealth of knowledge and professional experience in government affairs,” said David Koogler, Senior Vice President of Member Services and External Affairs, in a statement.
“She is a strong addition to REC, working on behalf of the Cooperative’s member-owners on the legislative front.”
Watson, a Richmond resident, will participate in the development of legislative policy proposals beneficial to REC and Virginia’s electric cooperatives, according to a release from the utility company.
She will also lobby on behalf of REC and Virginia electric cooperatives before the Virginia General Assembly; track legislation at the state and federal levels that could impact REC specifically and electric cooperatives generally; and manage and administer REC’s annual campaign to support the electric cooperative’s political action committee.
Watson will also develop and maintain positive and cooperative working relationships with state and federal legislators representing the REC service area as well their staff and aides.
She has nearly 15 years of state government experience including as Director of Scheduling and Board Appointments to Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn in the Virginia House of Delegates, Director of the Executive Mansion and Deputy Director of Scheduling for Gov. Ralph Northam, and Executive Assistant to the First Lady in the Terry McAuliffe administration.
She also worked at Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Department of Health Professions.
Watson was born and raised in rural Virginia on a beef cattle and broiler poultry farm in Cumberland County, according to REC.
She holds Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Virginia Tech. Watson is also a graduate of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia and serves on the Center for Rural Virginia Board of Trustees.