Former King George coal plant will become solar power facility

The owner of a former coal plant in King George County intends to redevelop the site as a solar and energy storage facility in another move by Virginia’s power sector away from fossil fuels to renewables.

J-POWER USA, a subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered power producer J-POWER, announced earlier this April that it plans to repurpose the former Birchwood Power Plant as part of what CEO and President Mark Condon called the company’s “plan to increase our renewable portfolio and continue our efforts to build a cleaner sustainable energy future.”

Birchwood was closed on March 1, roughly a year after then-joint owners J-POWER and GE Power publicly announced its retirement due to “market trends and facility economics.” GE Power has since sold its share of the project.

Birchwood had been in operation since 1996 and had sold power to Dominion Energy through a power purchase agreement.

New plans for the site call for a 50-megawatt solar plant combined with a 190-megawatt energy storage facility.