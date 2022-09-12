Fredericksburg-area business briefs

Sep. 11—The Juicy Bucket Seafood and Bar recently opened at 322 Town Center Blvd. in Stafford County. The restaurant has locations in the mid-Atlantic region, and its new restaurant in the Aquia Town Center is its first in Virginia.

By a 5 — 2 vote, Stafford County supervisors recently gave the green light to veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company to set up shop in the 500 block of Warrenton Road, where the former Ponderosa steakhouse now stands.

The vote approved a special use permit allowing Black Rifle to operate a drive-thru window. To prepare for the new coffee shop, the old Ponderosa building and a vacant home that also stands on the property will be demolished.

The coffee franchise was founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, and has 20 sites across the country.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce's Network of Enterprising Women is teeing up its first Wine and Nine Event at the Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 29 from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Attendees can sign up for a golf clinic. Non-golfers will enjoy networking, wine and hors d'oeuvres, 50/50 raffle and a wine pull. Proceeds from the raffle and wine pull will benefit Empowerhouse, which provides confidential, domestic violence assistance in the Fredericksburg region.

The Fredericksburg Nationals recently announced the promotions of Tory Goodman to the team's new vice president of partnerships and David Woodard to vice president of ticket sales and operations.

Christian Youth Theater Fredericksburg announced in July the appointment of Aimee Mestler as executive director. This is a new senior leadership position to oversee the operations of CYT Fredericksburg. Mestler is a graduate of Elon University, with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.