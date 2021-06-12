Fredericksburg-area businesses struggle to fill job vacancies

She said she has hired and trained some people who never showed up for their shift and didn’t respond to messages. Typically, she hires through Facebook posts or word of mouth, and receives about 10 applicants for each job. But she’s had a kitchen position advertised for four months and hasn’t been able to fill it.

Johnson–Degen thinks the problem stems from the higher unemployment benefits provided since the pandemic started, since people are applying and then not showing up.

The result is a long wait at the door for customers. Even though tables are open, there simply aren’t enough staffers to ensure good service.

“Surviving the pandemic was scary,” she said. “Coming out to this experience, I don’t know what to do.”

Just across the river, and down a few winding streets, the story is the same at Casey’s on Kenmore Avenue in downtown Fredericksburg. Co-owner David Bess said his employees are “burnt to a crisp” keeping up standards of quality and service while working back-to-back double shifts.

During a recent lunch shift, only he and three servers were on the floor. They didn’t stop moving—seating customers, running food, taking orders—from the moment the rush started about 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.