Fredericksburg-area businesses struggle to fill job vacancies

For the first time in 15 years, Amy’s Café in Falmouth is closed on Mondays. It’s not because there isn’t business. Longtime owner Amy Johnson–Degen simply can’t find the staff.
“I never imagined we would come into the busy season, when there’s money to be made, and no one to make it,” she said.
Nationally, employers are reporting trouble hiring. Economists note that recovering from the pandemic, when service positions were particularly hard hit, has been rocky. Expectations were high for a hiring surge in April, but just 266,000 jobs were added, it was reported in early May.
There are still more than 8 million jobs left to recover, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some blame a “worker shortage” due to stimulus and unemployment payments making low-paying jobs in food service and retail less appealing. Others say businesses should raise pay to attract talent since the cost of living has outpaced market standards.
Johnson–Degen kept her core group of staff during COVID-19, but now that group is feeling the strain as she’s unable to hire back to peak-season levels. She should have 25 employees working now, but has multiple kitchen, bartending and front-of-the-house positions open.
She’s considered changing the format of the restaurant to counter service to alleviate the strain on staff. Her manager, Betty Watson, has been a huge help, she said, and one cook who had worked for her previously moved back from Florida to help.
She said she has hired and trained some people who never showed up for their shift and didn’t respond to messages. Typically, she hires through Facebook posts or word of mouth, and receives about 10 applicants for each job. But she’s had a kitchen position advertised for four months and hasn’t been able to fill it.
Johnson–Degen thinks the problem stems from the higher unemployment benefits provided since the pandemic started, since people are applying and then not showing up.
The result is a long wait at the door for customers. Even though tables are open, there simply aren’t enough staffers to ensure good service.
“Surviving the pandemic was scary,” she said. “Coming out to this experience, I don’t know what to do.”
Just across the river, and down a few winding streets, the story is the same at Casey’s on Kenmore Avenue in downtown Fredericksburg. Co-owner David Bess said his employees are “burnt to a crisp” keeping up standards of quality and service while working back-to-back double shifts.
During a recent lunch shift, only he and three servers were on the floor. They didn’t stop moving—seating customers, running food, taking orders—from the moment the rush started about 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The restaurant has 12 employees and Bess needs to hire an additional six. Two people left because the schedule was too demanding, and they had initially been hired with the intent of working part time. Flexibility, Bess noted, is a perk of the service industry. But now, that’s not possible.
He noted the same thing as Johnson–Degen: People apply, he trains them, and they never show up to work. He also feels the difficulties in hiring are a function of higher jobless benefits.
The restaurant opened this year, but he has been in the industry for 15 years and said he’s never before seen this.
To deal with that, he has an incentive program. An employee who stays longer than 60 days gets an extra $100. Employees who refer new hires who stay that long also receive incentives.
But he feels the problem is double-pronged. During the pandemic, service employees needed another source of income outside of public-facing jobs. But now, he thinks unemployment benefits needs to be cut back to encourage people to get back to work.
“First they were hindered,” he said. “Now unemployment is too easy.”
It’s not a phenomenon isolated to local businesses.
Both Bonefish Grill and Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Central Park held local hiring events June 2 and 3 to encourage applicants. With more guests coming out to dine more frequently, they need more workers to meet the demand.
Spokeswoman Mariah Kulkin said openings include hosts, servers, kitchen staff, to-go specialists and more. They are offering benefits, perks and flexible schedules to draw employees.
The Pew Research center notes that many may simply be opting out of the service industry nationally. This recession is distinct from previous economic downturns and is in stark contrast to the Great Recession—most people this time around lost low-wage jobs, while medium-wage jobs were on the chopping block then.
The key difference between the two recessions is that the Great Recession hit the construction and manufacturing sectors the hardest. These sectors paid much higher wages than leisure and hospitality, the industry hit hardest in the COVID-19 recession.
Within low-wage occupations, job losses during the current recession have been highest among waiters and waitresses, cashiers, chefs and cooks, retail salespeople and maids and house cleaners.
A Pew survey conducted early this year found that about half of U.S. adults who are unemployed said they’ve considered changing fields or occupations, and a third of unemployed adults say they have already taken steps to retool their skills by pursuing job retraining programs or educational opportunities.
“Not only are many unemployed adults feeling discouraged about their future job prospects, two-thirds say that, since losing their jobs, they have seriously considered changing their occupation or field of work,” said the report.
The most recent figures from the Virginia Employment Commission show that local unemployment has roughly doubled from the same time last year. The local workforce is increasing, though, and month-over-month unemployment is showing signs of improvement.
The unemployment rate in Fredericksburg fell from 12.5 percent in April 2020 to 4.8 percent in April 2021, down from 6.1 percent in March.
Stafford County has a 3.6 percent unemployment rate, down from 10 percent in April 2020 and 4.8 percent in March.
In Spotsylvania County, the unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, down from 11.2 percent in April 2020 and 5 percent in March.
The labor shortage hasn’t just affected the restaurant industry. Skin+Touch Therapy in downtown Fredericksburg is hiring for all positions: massage therapists, estheticians, nail techs and front desk employees.
Owner Brian Lam said he’s had to adjust to the new normal. The same services are offered, but availability is limited.
“Sometimes now we are two weeks booked out,” Lam said.
Post-pandemic, there are several national trends that have affected the industry, according to Lam.
“Some people are just rethinking their careers,” Lam said. But he expects that there is also a lag in students who were entering the wellness field and had to put off education due to the pandemic, and some have decided to open their own business rather than working with others.
In the beauty field, the workforce is primarily women, who have carried the burden of child care this past year while school was virtual.
“It’s definitely pandemic-related,” Lam said. “I think the pandemic has allowed everyone to rethink.
“For us as a company, it’s allowed us to return to our mission to create a supportive working environment for our employees but also give great customer service. We still strongly believe in our community, but we are also working on elevating our professional community.”
Lam has adjusted pay to try to attract workers, but said there is only so much a small business can do without losing its margins. The business has also started offering benefits that aren’t typically offered by others in the industry, such as health insurance, paid time off, continuing education and a profit-sharing plan.
“The market will return to normal, but it will take some time,” Lam said. “I think things will change after school opens back up. So hopefully in the fall, things will lift slightly. But this trend might last for several months.”
Like Johnson–Degen and Bess, Lam implored customers to be “understanding, patient and kind.” Businesses want to create the best possible experience for those anxious to go out after a year of staying in, but it’ll take time, he said.
“Everyone in the service industry is a person,” Lam said, “not a robot.”