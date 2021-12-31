Fredericksburg area economy rebounds even as pandemic pains linger

The economy also seems to have been favorable to the local real estate industry, where active home listings were up 23 percent and 715 homes were sold in November, up 8 percent from the same month in 2020. That hit a total sales mark of $305.6 million for November, compared to $249.7 million in November 2020.

Realtors also said the price of a new home has risen about 16 percent from a year ago, putting the median price for a home in the area at $395,500, with the highest median price per home in Stafford at $455,600, up 28 percent from a year ago.

“Stafford County’s price point is always higher, because we’re right there on the cusp of Prince William [County] and Northern Virginia,” said Deb Ellis, president-elect of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors. “We’re a sought-after area, closer to D.C. Obviously, people don’t want to drive up and down [Interstate] 95.”

And even though Nasdaq reported lumber prices were up 122 percent over the past three months, Ellis said that’s not keeping new buyers away.

“We’re still seeing an influx of consumers gravitating to new construction, even with the lumber prices going up,” Ellis said. “The builders are adding in different clauses ... People are still doing it.”