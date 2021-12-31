Fredericksburg area economy rebounds even as pandemic pains linger

The Fredericksburg-area economy rebounded in 2021, a year that began and will end under the fog of COVID-19 uncertainty. Even so, businesses, employment and real estate came back to life following a difficult 2020.
“I wouldn’t describe it as roaring back, I would say our business is stabilized and back to normal,” said Mark Faller, founder and managing partner of 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company in Stafford County.
But what Faller and other local business owners say is not back to normal is the supply chain, where many items that were once easy to obtain pre-pandemic are now harder to find.
“The most problematic thing has been chicken wings,” Faller said, adding the price of wings has surged 40 percent from a year ago. “In fact, some restaurants in town that used to feature chicken wings have just gotten rid of them on the menu, others have gone to chicken thighs.”
Faller said weekly deliveries of goods, which are more expensive to transport, sometimes come up short, while prices on everything else in Fallers’ kitchen have increased 10 to 15 percent since last year.
But the higher prices of goods and services hasn’t slowed sales in a region which Faller said has a high concentration of military personnel and government contractors.
“The price of everything has gone up, so our customers are spending more,” Faller said.
Kevin Dillard, co-founder of Stafford-based LifeCare Medical Transports, said he employs about 500 men and women throughout Virginia and just opened another service location in Maryland.
Dillard said when regional hospitals put a hold on elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic, he saw a huge decline in business, largely, he believes, due to fears people had of leaving their homes. He said once COVID-19 vaccines became available, business picked up substantially, but now he’s faced with higher fuel and maintenance costs, delays in getting new ambulances and personnel shortages.
“The call volume has gone through the roof,” Dilliard said. “We can’t keep enough crews on the road to meet the demand.”
Although Dilliard said he offers good pay and a full benefits package to his employees, he said it’s a challenge to retain workers, citing the high cost of daycare his employees pay to work long and late hours, medical technicians leaving for higher paying jobs at hospitals, or new employees who realize that interacting with sick patients all day is not the environment they want to work in.
“It’s a limited pool of highly trained individuals,” Dilliard said. “That’s been a huge challenge.”
Even government contractors said they have plenty of jobs to offer, but face challenges finding and retaining employees in a highly competitive market.
Vernon Green, founder and CEO of Stafford-based GCubed, said he often has to renegotiate salaries, offer higher clearance opportunities and educational benefits to maintain a quality workforce.
“Recruiting may be one of our most difficult challenges at this time,” Green said. “It’s an employee’s market and the price is being driven up substantially because of the high demand.”
With a national unemployment rate at 4.2 percent in November, the Virginia Employment Commission placed Fredericksburg’s unemployment rate at 3.8 percent in October, down from 6.5 percent in October 2020, while Stafford fell from 5.1 percent to 2.8 percent during the same period.
Elsewhere, Spotsylvania County’s numbers are similar to Stafford’s for the same period, falling from 5.2 percent to 3.0 percent from October 2020 to October 2021, while Culpeper County fell from 4.2 percent to 2.5 percent. King George County dropped from 3.8 percent to 2.1 percent, while Louisa and Orange counties also improved, falling from 4.3 percent to 2.4 percent and from 4.7 percent to 2.6 percent, respectively. The biggest rebound in the region came in Caroline County, where unemployment was 3.2 percent in October, compared to 6.2 percent in October 2020.
The economy also seems to have been favorable to the local real estate industry, where active home listings were up 23 percent and 715 homes were sold in November, up 8 percent from the same month in 2020. That hit a total sales mark of $305.6 million for November, compared to $249.7 million in November 2020.
Realtors also said the price of a new home has risen about 16 percent from a year ago, putting the median price for a home in the area at $395,500, with the highest median price per home in Stafford at $455,600, up 28 percent from a year ago.
“Stafford County’s price point is always higher, because we’re right there on the cusp of Prince William [County] and Northern Virginia,” said Deb Ellis, president-elect of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors. “We’re a sought-after area, closer to D.C. Obviously, people don’t want to drive up and down [Interstate] 95.”
And even though Nasdaq reported lumber prices were up 122 percent over the past three months, Ellis said that’s not keeping new buyers away.
“We’re still seeing an influx of consumers gravitating to new construction, even with the lumber prices going up,” Ellis said. “The builders are adding in different clauses ... People are still doing it.”
Several economic development officials in the region had positive news regarding the economy over the last year, and each had a positive outlook on what lies ahead.
Fredericksburg officials said the city saw big increases in sales, meals and lodging tax revenues through 2021.
“It’s clear we’re in a much better place than we were a year ago,” said Bill Freehling, Fredericksburg’s economic development and tourism director.
Freehling believes since COVID-19 vaccines became available, visitors have flocked to the downtown area. He also said the work-from-home trend has contributed to the city’s retailers and restaurants.
“There’s more activity, restaurants are full and people are in shops,” Freehling said. “It’s the same thing in Central Park and throughout the city and probably the entire region.”
Freehling said a new residential and commercial development downtown will help grow city’s economy in the long run.
“We believe there will be additional activities along the corridors leading into downtown along Princess Anne [Street] and Lafayette Boulevard and we also foresee redevelopment opportunities along [State] Route 3 and U.S. 1,” Freehling said. “I think you’ll continue to see good activity in the coming year.”
Erik Bremer, the manager of broadcasting and media relations for the Fredericksburg Nationals, said the ballpark hosted concerts and other events in addition to 60 home games in 2021. Bremer said 37 of those games were sellouts and both concession and merchandise sales were a “great success.”
Stafford officials surveyed about 200 local businesses and the county’s economic development director John Holden said half reported they were doing better than they were a year ago, while 38 percent said conditions remained about the same.
“There are still some [businesses] struggling to get back to where they were because of continued concern about [COVID-19] safety,” Holden said.
Holden said the county has numerous employment opportunities along Centreport Parkway, where he said the Amazon delivery station and the company’s new cross-dock facility are expected to hire hundreds of new employees between now and the summer. New businesses have also opened at the Quantico Business Center. The Downtown Stafford project at U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road, approved by county supervisors in June, could also bring additional opportunities in the retail and restaurant industry, according to Holden.
“In the coming year, you’re going to see more of the franchise restaurant and retail around Exit 140, for sure,” Holden said.
Burns Corner, a 26-acre site in the vicinity of Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse and Wyche roads will add about 214,000 square feet of commercial development space to the interchange.
“In the next year, you’ll start seeing that being built,” Holden said.
In Spotsylvania County, Deborah Sanders, who serves as acting economic development director, said she believes businesses in Spotsylvania weathered the pandemic “tremendously.”
“Over 200 new businesses relocated here in 2020, and the numbers for 2021 look about the same,” Sanders said.
She believes the biggest obstacle may be finding new employees to fill the open jobs.
“Some don’t show up after their interviews, they want more money, they don’t want to do those types of jobs, it just seems to be a whole gamut,” Sanders said.
Spotsylvania County Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who also serves as the county’s business development manager for economic development, said the new $300 million VA hospital scheduled to open in June 2023 near the Massaponax exit of Interstate 95, will create about 800 new jobs.
“With the VA coming, it’s going to help the whole region,” Sanders said.