Fredericksburg-area nurses call attention to staff shortages, safety concerns

After living through the toughest time of her 17-year nursing career, when she said family members of patients who didn’t believe in COVID-19 accused her of killing their loved ones, Sara Milliken felt a measure of comfort last week in Washington.

She gathered at the Capitol for the National Nurses March. Being with thousands of other nurses who’d been through similar situations was “very empowering,” she said, but also made her realize how serious things are.

“Emotionally, it made me feel better that I’m not alone,” she said. “Mentally, it made it harder to see a long-term solution.”

Based in Alabama, the National Nurses March called attention to the ever-growing shortage of nurses. Organizers asked for nationwide, mandated nurse-to-patient ratios—not recommendations that often are exceeded—fair wages and safer workplaces in the midst of growing reports of violence from the public.

There’s been a critical shortage of nurses in the United States for more than a decade, according to the Healthline website. Even before the pandemic hit, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services forecasted the need for another 1 million nurses by 2030.

As Baby Boomers continue to age, the need for people to take care of them—and others—has only intensified since COVID-19 entered the picture.

“This isn’t something that’s new, it’s been around a long time,” said Hannah Jones, 23, a nursing student at Germanna Community College. She also attended last week’s march.

Jones believes people were aware of the extreme hardship the pandemic caused to hospital staff. As COVID hospitalizations have dropped, the public may believe things have returned to normal when they’re anything but that, Jones said.

“They might ask why their family member is not getting the care he needs, it’s because your nurse is overloaded with work,” she said. “I don’t think that people who aren’t in health care are aware of these issues.”

Milliken, a 39-year-old intensive care unit nurse, tried to find convince other nurses to be interviewed, but they said they feared retaliation. Likewise, she asked that her place of work not be published.

Milliken said she’s seen “less staff and less support clinically every year” since her career began in 2005, leading to more safety issues “in these last two years.” For instance, in units for those recovering from surgery, guidelines call for one nurse for every four or five patients.

“Every extra patient on a nurse’s caseload increases mortality rates by 7%,” according to a 2017 report in the International Journal of Nursing Studies.

That accounts for a 30% increase in mortality risks for a nurse trying to take care of eight patients or more recovering from surgery. “Which I’d love to say never happens but it does,” Milliken said.

As COVID hit, she saw nurses who were near the end of their careers retire early. Younger ones changed fields or moved away from patient care. Some died from COVID, Milliken said.

Those who remained have been exhausted and demoralized, “especially with that last round of patients,” she said. “Not every patient was unvaccinated by any stretch of the imagination, but it was much more of the population who said, I don’t believe COVID is real, I don’t believe COVID can make me sick, I don’t believe it can make my family sick.”

As she saw people go on ventilators—and never leave the hospital alive—she was accused by family members of killing their loved ones as they refused to accept the virus as the cause.

“The last couple years have been extremely difficult to see the amount of pain and suffering, both from patients and family members who can’t be there, and from staff who feel helpless,” she added. “We’re doing all we can do, but we’re only humans and can only do so much with what we have.”

Mary Washington Healthcare officials expressed similar concerns in March during a session with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

“I don’t think we’ve even experienced the impact of the workforce (shortage) yet, and it’s coming,” said Kathy Wall, executive vice president of human resources. At the time, she said the health care system had “hundreds of open positions” and not enough candidates.

MWHC officials explained the impact from agencies that provide “travel” nurses for hospitals. Before the pandemic, the hospital system hired 30 or 40 travel nurses—because they couldn’t fill the positions otherwise—and those nurses made about $50 to $65 an hour. That was compared to other nurses who made $35 to $45 an hour, said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer.

As the pandemic hit and staffing demand intensified, rates for travel nurses climbed to $175 an hour, Dohmann told Kaine. In response, legislators have proposed a cap on salaries for travel nurses.

Nurses at the protest balked at salary caps, fearing as Milliken did that it will start with one group and “trickle down to all nurses eventually.” They called for the emphasis to be on “patients, not profits,” citing the exorbitant salaries and compensation packages paid to CEOs of health systems.

A year ago, health and business websites reported that one such executive, HCA Healthcare’s Sam Hazen, made $30.4 million in the first year of the pandemic—up from $26.8 million in 2019.

While Milliken tries to shed light on nursing problems, she remains committed to what she considers her calling.

“I love taking care of people and I love taking care of my own community and I’m not someone who is in nursing for the money, by any stretch of the imagination,” she said. “I would rather our housekeepers and certified nursing assistants and kitchen staff get raises over me so they can take care of their families and go on vacation and not need government assistance to survive in Stafford County.”

Jones shares the same passion for the industry in which she hopes to spend her career.

“I really do love nursing,” she said, adding she worked in home health care before taking a break to raise her daughter and go back to school. “Even though we’re unsatisfied with our work conditions, all of us love our patients. We just want to be paid a fair wage and be able to pay the bills.”