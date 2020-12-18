Fredericksburg area studio students go from dance floor to silver screen

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To make it extra-special, she decided to take a chance and ask Paragon Village theaters in Spotsylvania Towne Centre if she could screen the movie there—and they said yes.

The theater closed to the public Thursday afternoon so Harris could host a red carpet première of the movie, “Christmas Won’t Be the Same this Year.” It was shown on five screens in the theater so families could stay safely distanced while watching.

The film pulls together themes from familiar holiday stories such as “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker.”

Vance plays a teenage girl who is frustrated and sad because of the pandemic and wants to cancel Christmas. She falls asleep and is visited in her dreams by Santa, aka “The Man with the Bag,” who takes her to revisit some of her favorite holiday memories from years past.

“And we find out that her mother died during the year,” Harris said. “She loves the memories, but she just doesn’t want another Christmas without her mom. But then in her dream, she gets to sing with her mom one more time, and she wakes up full of hope.”

The movie features about 40 Umbiance students, from 2-year-olds dancing to “Jingle Bells” to high schoolers.