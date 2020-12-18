Fredericksburg area studio students go from dance floor to silver screen

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students at Umbiance Center for the Performing Arts did not get to present their traditional holiday performance this year.
Instead, they got to dress up in their fanciest clothes and walk down a red carpet for their very own movie première.
The church where the studio usually holds its traditional holiday dinner-theater performance was still closed due to the pandemic, director Khalia Harris said, but she still wanted to figure out a way to celebrate what her students have achieved during this unprecedented and difficult year.
“I saw all our kiddos’ dreams being crushed all year,” Harris said.
Umbiance lost its studio space during the shutdown this spring and has not been able to find a suitable and affordable new location. Harris had to cancel the scholarships she has traditionally offered to low-income students to fulfill the studio’s mission of changing children’s lives through the performing arts.
She has seen her students suffer from isolation due to school closures and being separated from their friends, and she wondered how she was going to be able to feature her senior student, Abby Vance, who is in her final year with Umbiance.
Harris’ idea for a COVID-friendly holiday showcase was to film a movie, with Vance as the main character.
To make it extra-special, she decided to take a chance and ask Paragon Village theaters in Spotsylvania Towne Centre if she could screen the movie there—and they said yes.
The theater closed to the public Thursday afternoon so Harris could host a red carpet première of the movie, “Christmas Won’t Be the Same this Year.” It was shown on five screens in the theater so families could stay safely distanced while watching.
The film pulls together themes from familiar holiday stories such as “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker.”
Vance plays a teenage girl who is frustrated and sad because of the pandemic and wants to cancel Christmas. She falls asleep and is visited in her dreams by Santa, aka “The Man with the Bag,” who takes her to revisit some of her favorite holiday memories from years past.
“And we find out that her mother died during the year,” Harris said. “She loves the memories, but she just doesn’t want another Christmas without her mom. But then in her dream, she gets to sing with her mom one more time, and she wakes up full of hope.”
The movie features about 40 Umbiance students, from 2-year-olds dancing to “Jingle Bells” to high schoolers.
Harris said her students’ reaction to the news that they were going to film a movie that would be shown on a big screen was “exactly what I wanted for them.”
“It’s a huge night for our students and a great ending to a really challenging year,” she said.
