Fredericksburg Black Restaurant Week makes its debut

The first Fredericksburg Black Restaurant Week kicked off Tuesday and runs through Monday. The event—founded by Ernisha Hall and Tracey Hall—features more than 25 businesses, offering everything from mouthwatering barbecue to Caribbean cuisine to soul food and baked goods and sweet treats.
Participating restaurants include: Big Bad W Pit BBQ, Z’s Southern Kitchen, Souls Grill, Community 1 Market, Ribinator, Ann’s Lobster Rolls, Jerks of the Caribbean, Family Food Palace, Soulific Seafood, All A’s Cakes, Taste of Trelawny, Wild Flour Confections, PEERAMIDZ Restaurant and Lounge, Wadder Ice, Micah’s Ice Cream Truck, Refuel, Pimenta, Better 4 You Juices, Katie’s Cakes, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Jus Pop’n Gourmet Popcorn, One Love Jamaican Kitchen, Long Family Markets, Color Puff Candy, Joeffi’s Philly Grille and Piggy’s Baby Cakes.
Many will also be participating in this Sunday’s FXBGbrw Food Truck Festival, from noon to 4 p.m. at the 610 Commuter Lot in Stafford.
For more information, including locations and menus, visit fxbgbrw.com/participating-restaurants. Diners can also download a bingo card online with an opportunity to win a grand prize.
