Fredericksburg restaurants prepare for outdoor dining this winter

Sedona Taphouse in downtown Fredericksburg was losing about $1,000 a day when bad weather prevented customers from using its patio.
The restaurant’s solution was to install the kind of large white tent normally used for outdoor weddings and other special events. It went up the first week in August and has been popular with customers, many of whom prefer to eat outdoors due to concerns about COVID-19, said assistant manager Martin Brooks.
“On beautiful days, it’s in high demand for sure,” he said.
Restaurants hit hard by the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have increasingly relied on outdoor dining spaces so they can stay in business. With winter on the horizon, some in Fredericksburg are figuring out ways to keep customers warm and dry while they dine al fresco.
The city has two types of permits that would allow restaurants to install tents larger than 900 square feet. One is the sidewalk café license permit, which also allows them to put any kind of furniture, such as tables and chairs, in the public right-of-way. The other is a special use permit, which staff is tweaking to allow a business to put up a tent or similar shelter on private property for up to 180 days. Currently, they can do so without zoning approval for only 72 hours.
With either permit, the Fire Marshal’s Office’s must also review any planned heat sources. Fuel-fired appliances aren’t allowed, but electric plug-in forced air could be considered.
“We are seeing interest from restaurants ... to formalize new outdoor seating areas and plan for the installation of tents and associated heating,” said Marne Sherman, development administrator in the city’s Community Planning & Building Department.
Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority also kicked around ideas for helping the city’s restaurants and other businesses during its monthly meeting Sept. 14. They included a having restaurants set up booths for a winter food fair in Market Square, providing funds to help cover the cost of delivering orders, and looking at what other localities are doing.
EDA member Will McIntosh mentioned Culpeper, where the Town Council recently authorized spending $94,000 on parklets. These are railed platforms that temporarily convert curbside parking spaces outside a business into spaces where people can dine and be protected from traffic.
Luigi Castiglia, who owns Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant at 324 William St., has ordered tent walls to enclose sections of his rooftop bar and restaurant so they can remain open this winter. He said he needs to talk to the fire marshal to determine what type of heating to use.
The rooftop bar and restaurant, which has steel overhangs, normally seats 150 people. Tables now have to be kept 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing requirements due to COVID-19. That’s slashed the number of seats available by more than half.
Castiglia said he’s considering adding tent walls to the restaurant’s sidewalk seating area along Charles Street, and opening two rooms normally reserved for banquets so he can serve more customers. If there’s enough demand, he can also seat people in the restaurant’s wine cellar and the former art gallery next door.
“We try to do whatever we can to stay afloat,” he said.
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
