Fredericksburg VA Main Street giving 'A Downtown Affair' a pandemic twist

Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s annual “A Downtown Affair” fundraising event will return Oct. 11 with a twist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ticket holders to the renamed “A Downtown Affair To Go” will receive a mobile party package featuring a five-course meal prepared by chefs at five different restaurants instead of gathering on a block of Caroline Street for a lavish open-air meal.
Executive Director Ann Glave said her organization began discussing how to revisit the event during the pandemic last spring, and had considered setting up small seating pods. They decided there was a danger of the COVID-19 rate climbing again, so offering the meals to go made the most sense.
Tickets, which are on sale now at fredericksburgdowntown.org, are being sold in pairs for $300 to reduce the amount of packaging needed, she said. Participating restaurants this year are: Capital Ale House, appetizer; Vivify Burger & Lounge, seafood; Orofino, pasta; La Petite Auberge, meat; and Eileen’s Bakery & Café, dessert.
Numerous add-on options from downtown businesses will be available. These include a charcuterie board featuring a custom monogram provided by Fraser Wood Elements, cocktails made with A. Smith Bowman spirits, and upgraded wine and prosecco options.
Fredericksburg VA Main Street held its first “A Downtown Affair” in 2018 to celebrate its fifth anniversary, raise funds for its projects and highlight Fredericksburg restaurants, shops, historic venues, artists and unique services. That event sold out, as did the one held last year. It raised roughly $40,000, which was used, partially, to purchase holiday flags.
Glave said that fewer tickets will be sold this year, and she hopes the event will raise $20,000. The funds will go toward a $25,000 matching grant to buy bike racks, bike shelters, planters, benches and trash cans for downtown.
Ticket holders will be able to pick up their party packages between 3–4 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Fredericksburg Baptist Church’s Caroline Street entrance.
Cathy Jett
