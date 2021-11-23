Fredericksburg veteran launches Geese Chasers' Northern Virginia chapter

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The small businessman and his border collie are excited to be offering the service in Arlington, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotslyvania, Stafford and Washington, D.C.

“When I first saw the Geese Chasers process in action, how quickly, effectively, and responsibly it eliminates bothersome geese, I was simply amazed and knew this was a concept I wanted to be part of,” Edwards said.

Support from the Geese Chasers team will benefit Northern Virginia communities, he said.

CEO Bob Young founded Geese Chasers in 1998 after a round of fetch with his new border collie, Boomer. A golf-course owner stopped him to share how the dogs were used in the Midwest to chase geese, and asked Young if he would be willing to try it out.

Boomer cleared 200 to 300 geese that first week. From there, the company took off.

Young sold his first franchise in 2011 in New Jersey. Northern Virginia is its eighth location. Expansion into Connecticut and Chicago is expected later this year.