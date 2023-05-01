A new on-the-go massage therapy business recently celebrated its grand opening on the back deck at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

Free Spirited Mobile Massage Therapy marked the launch of the new business at the gathering last Thursday co-sponsored with the Orange Chamber of Commerce. The business owner, Sarah Ramirez, offers at-home therapeutic massage services to people in need.

Ramirez found her passion for massage while living in Dayton, Ohio after going to a massage convention and finding a class on trigger points. The technique and others she learned would allow her to help her mother, suffering from debilitating headaches. The cause for these headaches was a mystery at the time, but after a couple of sessions using massage techniques, the headaches lessened and then went away.

“I found a real love for it, it really was something that I was good at, that I had a passion for and that I wanted to learn everything that I possibly could,” said Ramirez. “I started taking continuing education classes to find my niche and where I wanted to help.”

After witnessing first hand how life changing massage therapy could be, Ramirez went on to get her therapist’s license in 2014.

Prior to becoming a massage therapist, she had walked different paths, including going to school for music, art and cosmetology. Ramirez said she wanted to be a lawyer as a child, but none of those paths worked out.

She talked about the importance of touch in regards to helping the healing process with such issues as post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

“People don’t understand how important touch is especially after COVID,” said Ramirez. “There’s been so much distance, but touch is very, very healing and there’s been a lot of research into massage for PTSD and other things. I want people to feel good and to be happy.”

The massage therapist covers Culpeper and Orange counties as well as surrounding localities. Interested? Contact Ramirez through Free Spirited Mobile Massage Therapy on Facebook.