In what was described as “a very grand gesture,” Full Circle Thrift Store gave $20,000 to Culpeper County to use for enhanced public access to the new fieldhouse.

Full Circle Manager David Martin made the presentation to the Board of Supervisors at its morning meeting Tuesday.

Formed nearly 20 years ago with support from Culpeper Human Services and other partners, the thrift store along Sperryville Pike prides itself in donating net proceeds to meet the needs of elderly, children and families in the county and town.

Martin said that since forming Full Circle has donated over a million dollars in kind and direct proceeds to the community of Culpeper to help those that need help.

“Our board decides where to donate the proceeds and that is exactly why we are here today,” Martin said.

“The board decided to donate $20,000 for the new fieldhouse so youth that cannot afford the programs can participate in the programs.”

Full Circle Thrift Board Chairperson Kim Phillips added that they firmly believe in giving back to the community.

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said it was a mighty kind thing to do, noting he hoped the fieldhouse facilities would become a hub for the community.

“We really appreciate the contribution,” Deal said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates called it a very grand gesture, expressing sincerest gratitude for all the hard work and commitment to Culpeper County from Full Circle the past two decades.

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy noted it was entities like Full Circle and the commitment of local residents that continues to make Culpeper a great place to live and play. So far, multi-year donations to the fieldhouse to offset membership and program fees for needy citizens have totaled around $197,000, Hardy said.

Citizens can contact Parks & Recreation, headquartered at the fieldhouse, for information on how to apply for scholarships. Call the office 9-5 Monday-Friday at 540/727-3412. Income eligibility requirements for fieldhouse scholarships will follow federal food stamp guidelines.