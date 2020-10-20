Funds are available for conservation efforts

Home and land owners in Culpeper and surrounding counties may be eligible for conservation funding through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.

Although many local land owners received funding last year through the program, more funds are available, and now is a good time to contact district staff and explore options. Though the district expects funds to remain available into 2021, it is unknown how long they will last.

Funding decisions are made in Richmond on a year-by-year basis. How this funding will be affected by the pandemic is unknown.

Agricultural lands in need of stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways are all examples of projects that could secure funding.

Help is also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and many other conservation practice areas.

State officials are urging participation in conservation programs before federal deadlines on Chesapeake Bay restoration arrive. Changes are expected with program options and opportunities in the next few years leading up to the 2025 restoration deadline.