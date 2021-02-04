Furlong promoted to principal in Culpeper office of Yount, Hyde & Barbour

The shareholders of Yount, Hyde & Barbour CPAs and Consultants of Winchester recently voted to admit Megan Furlong, CPA, as a principal, effective February 1. She will continue to work out of the Culpeper office.

YHB Managing Partner Scott Moulden said in a statement that the firm was pleased to promote Furlong. He said she would bring technical experience and a client-first mindset to the local office.

Furlong is already well-established in Culpeper, the managing partner said, having started her career with the firm more than 14 years ago.

She has spent her time at YHB serving individuals and businesses in the service and healthcare industry, including veterinarians, according to release. She is also a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, who provides clients with ongoing advisory services to make sure they are set up to succeed, the release said.

Furlong is an active member of the Culpeper community and currently serves as the Treasurer for Career Partners, Inc.

“It is an honor to take on this leadership opportunity and to serve our current and future clients in this new capacity,” Furlong said of her promotion. “Our incredible team is a joy to work with and I look forward to continuing to work with the great people of Culpeper and surrounding area.”

The firm now has a total of 35 principals throughout eight locations.