Following a nearly 11-year run in Meadowbrook Shopping Center, Gary’s ACE Hardware is closing next month.

A mainstay for home improvement on the Town of Culpeper’s south side, the hardware store was formerly Matt’s ACE Hardware, until it closed in 2011 following a decades-long run.

Culpeper native Gary Walker assumed ownership the following year and put his name on the sign. The 1975 graduate of Culpeper County High School has a lot of history there, and local retail in general, considering his years of experience in the field.

Gary’s ACE Hardware is located in the same building where Walker was a store manager of Aide’s Discount Store, owned by Mike Aide, in 1985. He worked there until its closing around 1995 and had previously worked for Aide’s when it was on Main Street, in the former Safeway. That location is currently occupied by UVA Health Outpatient Imaging.

A family from West Virginia rain Aide’s and had four stores at the time when he worked for them, Walker recalled.

“I was just out of high school going to Germanna (Community College),” Walker said. “I was 19-years-old, he had an assistant manager quit and I had probably been there six months, and (Aide) came in one day and handed me the keys. He said, ‘Here, you’re the new assistant manager.’ I worked for him for almost 20 years.”

After leaving Aide’s, Walker worked for himself, operating a sales rep firm, traveling around five states for different manufacturers, selling lines of t-shirts, clothing and sporting goods to stores.

“I used to sell t-shirts to King’s Dominion and Busch Gardens, Walmart,” he said, looking back.

Walker then went to work full-time in the mid-2000s for Hearth & Home Technologies in Charlottesville, selling fireplaces to builders.

“My wife had some health issues and I had to find a job where I wasn’t traveling so much,” he said.

Last year, Walker participated in a 10-year anniversary celebration with the chamber of commerce in celebration of his more than 35,000 hours in business at the helm of Gary’s ACE Hardware.

Now, he’s ready to give up retail after a customer service career spanning decades. Walker still works full-time for Hearth & Home Technologies.

“It was time,” Walker said.

“One of the reasons, I just got to the point where I had to give up something, I couldn’t keep doing this seven days a week all the time.”

The closing is a combination of things, he added.

“The economy for the last year was horrible and I don’t see it getting any better the next two or three years. I was going to have to fight to say afloat hoping the economy would turn around, if turns around. By that time, I’d be close to 70-years-old and it’s just doesn’t make sense.”

Walker tried selling the business but found no takers due to the state of the economy, he claimed. The bittersweet part of having to close is the customers, Walker said.

“And the employees—I had a great group of employees there, but we just could not sell enough to make it financially feasible, especially in the last year. The traffic on that end of town is not anywhere near what it was, most all the other commercial stuff has gone to the other end of town.”

Tricia Ruffner, of Culpeper, started as an employee at ACE Hardware when it was Matt’s and then through the nearly 11 years with Gary.

“Every time I think about it, I’m sad,” said Ruffner, behind the paint counter in her red work shirt on a recent morning. “But God has a plan for us all.”

She has decades in retail work experience locally, including at the old Farmer Jack in Dominion Square shopping center, until it closed. Ruffner said it was hard hearing that Walker was closing the hardware store, especially as her husband just finished cancer treatment, through the local hospital.

“There has to be a silver lining—this is my third closing of a store.”

“I am going to miss my customers,” she added. “They are like family. I am a people person—we just all get along.”

Ruffner shrugged off doubt for her future, saying she has some prospects for new employment.

“Trish was my superstar,” Walker said of Ruffner. “She knew all the customers by name, you can’t find a better customer service type person than Trish—phenomenal.”

At the height of the store’s success, 13-15 employees worked at Gary’s ACE Hardware with around eight to nine still left. Walker said he will close in March, as he attempts to sell remaining inventory at slashed-down prices.

“I still have a lot of stuff to try to move and I may wind up having an auction at the end—try to sell the store fixtures if I haven’t made arrangements ahead of time,” Walker said. “It’s been busy the last two weekends, especially, but there’s still quite a bit left.”

What he said he’ll miss most about running a store is the customer interaction.

“Solving problems for them, that was the biggest positive you get out of that kind of business. Somebody comes in and they need something for a project and they’re not sure where to go or what to do and they walk out knowing, confidence that they can get it done. It’s just a rewarding experience when you can do that for somebody.”

Walker said he imagined Mr. Aide, who still owns the building, would find something to come in there to benefit the south end of town.